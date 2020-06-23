Careers

For Just $30, Learn an Invaluable Skill That Can Transform Your Career

Speed reading and improved memory could be your ticket to increased success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
For Just $30, Learn an Invaluable Skill That Can Transform Your Career
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates have one skill in common that they both attribute as a major key to their elevated success. Can you guess what it is?

Speed reading was probably not the first thing to come to mind. And yet, when once asked what they would choose as a superpower, both men answered "being able to read superfast."

When you think about it, it makes sense. Fast readers are able to consume and retain more information, process important documents more quickly, think faster, and make better decisions in less time. Speed reading makes your mind work at a higher level.

That's an invaluable skill for entrepreneurs who are constantly juggling large amounts of information and forced to make many important decisions every day. Take the burden off by learning how to get more from your mind in The Speed Reading & Memory Mastery Bundle.

This five-course, eight-hour bundle is designed to help you read significantly faster and give your memory a major boost. You'll get an introduction to speed reading, understanding some of the leading causes for slow reading and how to overcome them. You'll explore common speed reading methodology, learn how to activate more of your brain while reading, and develop retention techniques that will help you recall what you've read for much longer. Additionally, you'll learn how to train your brain to recall sets of terms, patterns, items, objects, facts, and more with increased ease. From peoples' names to important information, this bundle will give you the ability to access more of your brain and elevate your cognitive function.

Become the best entrepreneur you can be by reading and retaining more. The Speed Reading & Memory Mastery Bundle is on sale now for just $29.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Careers

The Story of the 'Most Gruesome' Mistake of Warren Buffett's Career

Careers

Do You Have a Business … Or a Job? Ask Yourself This One Question.

Careers

11 Things Smart People Don't Say