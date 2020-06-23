For Just $30, Learn an Invaluable Skill That Can Transform Your Career

June 23, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates have one skill in common that they both attribute as a major key to their elevated success. Can you guess what it is?

Speed reading was probably not the first thing to come to mind. And yet, when once asked what they would choose as a superpower, both men answered "being able to read superfast."

When you think about it, it makes sense. Fast readers are able to consume and retain more information, process important documents more quickly, think faster, and make better decisions in less time. Speed reading makes your mind work at a higher level.

That's an invaluable skill for entrepreneurs who are constantly juggling large amounts of information and forced to make many important decisions every day. Take the burden off by learning how to get more from your mind in The Speed Reading & Memory Mastery Bundle.

This five-course, eight-hour bundle is designed to help you read significantly faster and give your memory a major boost. You'll get an introduction to speed reading, understanding some of the leading causes for slow reading and how to overcome them. You'll explore common speed reading methodology, learn how to activate more of your brain while reading, and develop retention techniques that will help you recall what you've read for much longer. Additionally, you'll learn how to train your brain to recall sets of terms, patterns, items, objects, facts, and more with increased ease. From peoples' names to important information, this bundle will give you the ability to access more of your brain and elevate your cognitive function.

Become the best entrepreneur you can be by reading and retaining more. The Speed Reading & Memory Mastery Bundle is on sale now for just $29.99.