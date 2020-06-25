Work From Anywhere: 7 Digital Tools That Will Assist, Evolve and Grow Your Business Efficiency

June 25, 2020 5 min read

If it wasn't for Covid-19 we wouldn't have become such tech-savvy. The pandemic led to the lockdown which made each one of us turned to digital tools for every little thing. The outbreak made businesses realise the importance of adaptability and transformation.

The new culture of work is being kicked in and work-from-home has become a new norm. While adjusting to it was difficult initially, now we are smoothly sailing in this ride. The focus is all about developing skills and efficiency. There is a huge increase in full-time remote workers that means more and more people will become location agnostic.

The ‘work-from-anywhere’ flexibility means employees thrive, as well as it reduces the costs for businesses. This is the time when companies need to rethink, restrategise, and restructure their paradigm to ensure a seamless workflow.

Considering online and technology is the way, it is the right time to opt for amping tools to prepare for a new normal. Entrepreneur India brings a list of seven digital tools to widen your armory with software that provides an integrated set of solutions for companies of any size to enable them to work from anywhere.

Google Hangouts

We all have used this but today's time has made it more relevant. From the house of Google, Google Hangouts is a free communication software with additional paid features. One can easily conduct video calls with up to 10 participants or chat with up to 150 participants simultaneously. It can be accessed via mobile devices and includes key features on mobile such as video call hosting.

The best part is that you simply need your Gmail account to get started with Hangouts. Also, the paid feature lets you add up to 25 participants in the video call.

TeamViewer

Quite a popular tool, TeamViewer gives people easy access to their office desktops from anywhere. But to use this remote access platform, you need a trust factor to allow a person from your office to share your TeamViewer ID and password with, especially if it’s your personal computer that’s being talked about.

However, the solution enables you to see if anyone is accessing your device and you can uninstall it after the job is done.

Zoho Assist

This is an online remote support and access platform that empowers SMEs to make their systems more trustworthy at virtually zero cost, which has increased its user base. The platform can easily cater to unattended computers despite being web-based.

Zoho Assist’s another competitive advantage includes its dual monitor support which ensures that controls can be switched easily, thereby enabling a user to save time rather than waiting for the technician during device access. However, its ‘Run as Service’ command transfers the administrative privileges to someone else and hence, must be used carefully. After all, privacy is the need of the hour.

LogMeIn

Making to our list is LogMeIn supports, who already give us subscription-based services like GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Bold360, GoToMyPC, LogMeIn Rescue, and GoToAssist.

There latest LogMeIn supports, cloud-based products that make it easy to deploy unified communications and collaboration (UCC), identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions to IT teams and end-users needing to maintain business continuity. Its category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work.

Cisco Webex Meetings

Cisco is extending free access to its Webex Meetings around the globe. The platform supports the work from the home needs of a person during the ongoing lockdowns. It comes loaded with all enterprise features despite being a freeware such as support for up to 100 participants, unlimited usage without any time constraint, and VoIP (Voice-over-Internet-Protocol) capabilities. To get started with the Webex Meetings, you merely require to sign up on the Cisco Webex portal and you are ready!

AnyDesk

We have been using this for a while now, but it's time to unleash its true potential. AnyDesk is another software program that provides platform-agnostic remote access tools. It can be used to access personal computers and other devices that run the host application.

AnyDesk’s remote connection is typically faster and more enhanced than TeamViewer. It is further less likely to lag. The manufacturer furthermore claims that the tool’s frame rate can be doubled - which translates into only a quarter of data lag vis-à-vis its larger counterpart TeamViewer.

WeConference

Looking for a new video conferencing platform? WeConference is a secure, cost-effective, and easy-to-implement on-demand Video Conferencing Solution and Service from ECTL (Enhanced Communication and Technologies (P) Ltd.).

The new solution gives robust features such as AI-led transcription, video recording, conference summaries, and more. Keeping their focus on security and privacy of users they have features like one-time entrance codes, security PIN, conference lock, end-to-end encryption, moderator-only access, and user blocking feature.