Entrepreneur Pick: 5 Best Smartwatches to Buy in 2020

June 27, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Smartwatches have become extremely popular devices in recent times with the growth of technology and innovation. They are not just a trendy fashion accessory but also as fitness or a sports device that keeps you in check with your health.

The interesting thing about smartwatches is that it comes with an array of different features and analytic capabilities which make them a great option to elevate your lifestyle. This year saw a huge influx of new launches in the market with the number of established players constantly increasing. Entrepreneur India brings you the best five smartwatches for 2020 that you would like to own!

Amazfit T-Rex

Available in 4 colors - Rock Black, Army Green, Camo Green, and Khaki, the Amazfit T-Rex dons a sporty look. Despite its overall rugged and robust look, the device is quite light, weighing just 58 grams. Like all other smartwatches from them, the T-Rex has 5 ATM water resistance ratings - though the 12 military certifications for resistance to harsh conditions are an intriguing feature. It also has a gorilla glass protection and anti-fingerprint coating. The watch has recording capabilities (steps, heart-rate, sleep, geo-tracking) along with diverse 14 sports modes. However, the USP is its superior battery life - estimated to be 60+ days (when used in basic mode).

Price - INR 9,999

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle

Fossil has always been people's one true love when it comes to watches. However, transforming themselves with the technology they launched Gen 5 Carlyle HR, which undoubtedly is one of the best-looking smartwatches in the market right now. The Google Wear OS software offers enhanced personalization and links well with 3rd party fitness apps as well. However, with its design and premium look, it is more of a fashion accessory as opposed to an all-out sports device. If you’re looking for a device to enhance your wardrobe and make a style statement, you cannot go wrong with this classy device.

Price - INR 22,995

Apple Watch 3

This list would’ve been incomplete without Apple, right? As expected, this device shines through with Apple’s superior design and look. It is everything you would expect from an Apple device - sleek, sophisticated, and technologically-driven. Cellular connectivity features mean you can use the Series 3 to take calls, reply to messages, talk to Siri, and access maps without needing a phone nearby. The device also explores different monitoring features such as steps, sports modes, heart-rate, and. The battery life is around 48 hours at max.

Price - 20,900/-

Huawei GT2e

This eye-catching & trendy smartwatch features a 1.39 inch AMOLED display supporting the retina-grade resolution. It is equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chip which aims to offer a two-week battery life. The GT2e also supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon), and seven indoor activities including walking, running, cycling and pool swimming.

Price - INR 11,990

Honor Magic Watch 2

The Honor Magic Watch 2 is a strong device with a premium design donning an elegant charcoal black finish and brown leather straps. The other features of the smartwatch weighs 41 grams, is easy to wear, comes with a 455mAh battery (can last up to 14 days on a single charge), Bluetooth 5.1, dual-frequency GPS, and GLONASS for tracking outdoor activities. It also provides 15 fitness tracking modes (8 outdoor and 7 indoor) for exercises such as running, swimming, cycling, and trekking as well as round-the-clock heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring.

Price - INR 11,999

2020 has been a mixed year, with several unexpected events. However, in the smartwatch segment, we saw a massive increase in the popularity of smartwatches with some stellar launches in the market. With traditional brands such as Fossil entering the market, along with technology-driven players like Amazfit and Apple, the options are diverse and plentiful in nature, giving the user a device for every price range and type.