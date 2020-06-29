Licensing

Virtuzone And KIKLABB Facilitate New Service That Will Allow You To Register For A Dubai Trade License Using WhatsApp

The new service provides customers with a detailed step-by-step licencing process, including quick to fill and user-friendly forms that are designed to be used on smartphones.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Registration for Dubai trade licences can now happen entirely via WhatsApp, according to the latest announcement by Virtuzone, a company setup specialist in the UAE, and KIKLABB, the company setup jurisdiction located in Port Rashid.

In addition to ease of opening a business in Dubai, the new service will also transform how the licensing industry has been traditionally managed.

Using the popular messaging service WhatsApp, Virtuzone and KIKLABB provide customers with a detailed step-by-step licencing process, including quick to fill and user-friendly forms that are designed to be used on smartphones.

The new provision also facilitates a channel for customer service (which allows quotations, enquiries, requests) that can be availed using email or phone, and allows for payment links to be shared.

Despite the adverse impact on industries, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virtuzone and KIKLABB have seen an increase in the demand for trade licences in the first half of 2020.

“KIKLABB and Virtuzone are leaders within their respective fields, and with the use of WhatsApp, it’s never been easier to set up and register a business,” commented Tasawar Ulhaq, CEO of KIKLABB.

“WhatsApp has become the most popular form of communication among our clients and by facilitating the entire company formation process via this platform, we not only ensure social distancing in times of COVID-19, we also make it as convenient as possible to set up a business in Dubai,” added George Hojeige, CEO of Virtuzone.

Related: WeWork and Virtuzone Team Up To Offer Creative Work Spaces And Company Licenses In Dubai

