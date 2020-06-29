iPhone 12 Leaks: Bad News for Apple Consumers

June 29, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The iPhone 12 series leaks have flooded the market. From boosting the battery, fast charging to reducing its price, Apple's new phone will be quite a game-changer.

The earlier leaks revealed a lot about the upcoming iPhone making patrons pretty excited. The latest models with come with the power adapter charging capacity of 20W, which gives it a massive upgrade from the iPhone 11 models.

Larger capacity batteries are coming https://t.co/Gvw4QQc17z — Jiorīku (@Jioriku) June 24, 2020

Talking about the price iPhone 12 will be one of the most affordable flagship phones. As per leaker Omega Leaks tweet, iPhone 12- 4G — might be priced at $549 and iPhone 12 Max 4G would be $649.

my first iphone rumor is the 4g version of the 12 and 12 max

iphone 12(4g) if it happens will be 549$

4g 12 max will be 649$ and there 5g prices are 649 and 749 just like jon prosser said. — Omega LEAKS and RUMORS (@omegaleaks) June 25, 2020

Just like every year the range will consist of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max (or Plus), iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It will be combined with powerful chips in the form of the A14 Bionic processor, 5G, and 120Hz displays.

Photo: Max Weinback/ EverythingApplePro

It's is also rumoured that iPhone 12 will be the smallest device with a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display. The cheapest model is expected to start at a low $649, which is $50 less than the iPhone 11. It is also expected that the makers will release a 4G-only version for $549.

While we all have been excited about the price slash, now we also have a better idea of why Apple will be charging less. A piece of news that might disappoint many. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple will not be including a fast 20W charger in the box with the iPhone 12.

It is being said that Apple's 20W power adapter will be an optional accessory and there are huge changes that the company will also end production of both 5W and 18W power adapters.

Photo: MR·WHITE/ @LAOBAITD

Last year, Apple introduced the 18W charger which was only included in the iPhone 11 Pro models. But this time you will have to pay for fast charging, which means shedding some more money. Even Barclays analyst note said that the phone will be shipped with no charger and pair of earphones.

However, the good news here is that as many of us love to own multiple pieces of battery and earpods, this action will put an end to it. This in a way will help the planet in saving electronic waste that we all contribute to.

Also Read:

iPhone 12 Leaks: It's Everything We Have Been Waiting For