Dubai Chamber's Give and Gain 2020 Sees Record Participation In Its First Virtual Edition Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

Over 800 employee volunteers worked for 15000 hours, which benefited more than 50000 individuals, during the month-long event which focused on digital skills and activities involving the youth, the elderly, and blue-collar workers.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Give & Gain 2020, a virtually held initiative, witnessed record participation as over 800 employee volunteers worked for 15000 hours, across various projects, which benefited more than 50000 individuals. Held during Ramadan, from 23rd April to 21st May, this year, the month-long event highlighted and focused on digital skills and activities involving the youth, the elderly, and blue-collar workers.

In its tenth consecutive year, held as part of the Chamber’s Engage Dubai corporate volunteering programme, the initiative saw 46 organisations, 24 corporate members and 22 community partners partaking in this year’s volunteering events.

Among the activities that took place were sessions on digital life skills for children, learning and development webinars for youth, workshops on robotics and arts, and fitness classes which discussed topics such as hygiene, recycling and protecting the environment.

“Give & Gain is Dubai Chamber’s flagship corporate volunteering initiative that creates rewarding opportunities for employees to spend their working hours supporting a good cause, making it a win-win situation for community, company and employees,” said Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director of the Economic Research & Sustainable Business Development Sector at Dubai Chamber. He also added that the initiative reflected a keenness among businesses to support their communities impacted by the COVID-19 situation.

