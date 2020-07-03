Technology

Tune In: Honor Magic Earbuds

Aside from its "magical" handling features, the earbuds render crystal clear vocals and deep bass thanks to its 10mm driver unit.
Tune In: Honor Magic Earbuds
Image credit: Honor

HONOR Magic Earbuds filter out unwanted ambient noise thanks to its dual microphone setup: Feedforward and Feedbackward- these work together with the inner microphones to cancel out background noise.

The small, in-ear devices also come with touch control, which lets you control music and calls quickly. You can even toggle the noise cancellation feature on and off when you need it.

Aside from its “magical” handling features, the earbuds render crystal clear vocals and deep bass thanks to its 10mm driver unit. The earbuds offer up to 3.5 hours of streaming, up to 2.5 hours of call time, and around 12 days of standby time to keep you tuned in wherever you go. 

