Unicommerce Partners With Yellow Messenger To Streamline Direct-to-Consumer Selling Operations for Brands

Indian SaaS based e-commerce platform Unicommerce on Thursday announced its strategic partnership with Yellow Messenger, a cognitive engagement cloud platform, to help fast-moving consumer goods and consumer packaged goods brands manage their retail operation efficiently.

As a part of the partnership, Yellow Messenger’s conversational AI platform will enable consumers to place orders directly through WhatsApp chatbots and the orders received through multiple sales channels can be managed on a centralized platform by Unicommerce. The direct order through WhatsApp chatbots will help consumers save time and the centralized platform will help companies to streamline their operations and deliver products efficiently, thereby improving the overall e-commerce experience of end customers.

This collaboration will empower brands and retailers to develop a direct relationship with consumers and manage business operations across multiple sales channels on a single dashboard. The Unicommerce dashboard allows brands and retailers to check inventory levels, orders, shipping status, sales, and every other aspect on a single platform.

Speaking on the partnership, Kapil Makhija, chief executive officer (CEO), Unicommerce, said “At Unicommmerce, we are always working towards simplifying e-commerce selling for retailers and ecommerce players. Our partnership with Yellow Messenger will further solidify our commitment in this direction. With this collaboration, we aim to help retail brands to provide enhanced online shopping experience on social media and enable retailers with a centralized platform to view and manage their inventory and orders efficiently. Yellow Messenger is one of the finest conversation AI platforms in the industry and we are glad to have them as our partner. We will continue to leverage the power of technology solutions to provide an integrated e-commerce selling platform to our customers."

Established in 2012, Unicommerce now serves over 10,000 registered customers across India, Middle East, southeast Asia and south Asia with an average relationship of three-plus years with enterprise customers. Some of its key clientele includes Forever New, Chumbak, Liberty Shoes, Kaff, GNC and Metro Shoes, among many others.

“The future state of digital commerce will necessitate supporting so many channels that it will be impractical and likely impossible to dedicate individual teams to each one. And that is where, a new age, yet proven technology like conversational commerce can become a tactic and strategy both, to enable digital commerce over the long run, all from a single platform. We're proud to partner with Unicommerce in delivering an end-to-end D2C on WhatsApp solution for their clients,” said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder, Yellow Messenger.

Founded in 2016, Yellow Messenger provides enterprises with an AI platform to build rich conversational experiences for customers and employees.