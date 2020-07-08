Business Skills

Now Is the Time to Beef Up Your Business Skills with This $35 Training

Now Is the Time to Beef Up Your Business Skills with This $35 Training
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business or climbing to the top of the career ladder takes more than just ideas and determination. Those things are important, of course, but you also need savvy, expertise, and a firm understanding of business itself. If you want to reach the top of your field, you must always be learning and improving, and what better time than the present? With fewer summer travel plans, fewer social engagements, and a limited job market, use this time to build up your skillset. The Ultimate All-Access Business Bundle will help you do just that.

This massive, 12-course, 150-hour bundle is led by Chris Haroun, an award-winning MBA professor and former venture capitalist who turned his attention to education many years ago. Since then, he's also authored 101 Crucial Lessons They Don't Teach You in Business School, which Business Insider readers named their most popular book of 2016. Haroun definitely knows business.

Here, you'll get his top-selling course An Entire MBA in 1 Course, plus much, much more. You'll learn how to be both the best leader you can be and the best employee you can be. There are courses on networking, interviewing successfully, boosting your productivity, maintaining your happiness, and much more.

From a management standpoint, you'll learn how to motivate employees to give you their best. You'll also learn how to delegate efficiently and improve your presentation and public speaking ability. Additionally, Haroun will teach you how to write up the perfect business plan if you want to start your own business. There are even courses on financial analysis, personal finance, and more financial literacy education that's valuable to anyone.

There's no time like the present to dive into The Ultimate All-Access Business Bundle. Get it today for just $34.99.

