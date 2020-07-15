Reasons Why Training Is Important for Every Employee's Career Growth

July 15, 2020 5 min read

Employees are the real assets of any organization. The right kind of training not only helps an employee grow in his career but also helps develop the organisation.

An employee’s career life cycle is like an evolutionary process. At each phase of his career, an employee has to come up as a better choice for the employer as well as for the job role, or both the employee and the employer suffer. Many companies emphasise training for the overall development of the individual as well as the organization, which proves to be a smarter decision in the long run.

Why is training and development important for an employee?

At each phase of his career, it is very much required for the employee to learn and practice new skills so that he can grow and bring value to the organization. The priority of an employee, when he comes on-board an organization, is to achieve the much anticipated “90-days success”. During the first 90 days of his induction to the company, rigorous training is provided so that the individual understands the organization, the job, and the process so that he makes himself fit for the task. Afterward, the employee should be able to demonstrate the traits that the employer and the job demand from him.

At the beginning of the career, his efforts are more inclined towards self-development and demonstrating the best team spirit in the organization. Training at this phase is quite intense for the individual. As he graduates from lower to the middle to top-level management, the job dynamics change from an individual contributor to a people manager. At this stage, the job demands more of a facilitator kind of role. Hence, training at this level differs from that of a beginner.

Depending on the job sector, work responsibility of the individual and demand, training can be of any kind, such as the following:

· On-the-job training

· In-house training

· Individual study

· Mentoring

· One to one coaching

· Leadership Development

How training brings career growth for the employee?

Improves performance –

An employee, who is provided with the necessary training is better able to perform in his job. The employee gains a greater understanding of the roles and responsibilities within the scope of his position and beyond. This builds a sense of confidence in the individual and that in turn, improves the overall performance of the employee.

Also, employees who are high in confidence level gain a competitive edge over others in the changing industry standards.

This helps the organization hold a position as a leader in their respective industries.

Bridges the skill gap –

A remarkable gap in the skill of an employee and job demand is found almost in every sector. Also, many employees after passing out from the college end up doing a job that they are not trained in. These skill gaps are the weak links that bring a hindrance to someone’s career growth and costs the employee in many ways, such as slow growth in job, promotions, increments, and perks, etc. The gap can be bridged through proper training so that it brings the employees to an enhanced level of skill and knowledge so that they can perform their tasks more efficiently.

Brings stability in someone’s career –

It is observed that many employees change their job just because they feel that the present organization is not investing in their training and development. While an employee, who undergoes regular training programs finds a long term future with the organization. This, in turn, brings stability in his career and also benefits the company. An employee who shows better stability in his career gradually becomes a valuable asset for the organization.

Boosts employee’s morale and motivation level –

Along with training the employees to improve their knowledge, skill, and performance, it is important to give some kind of training to boost up their morale and motivation level. This is very much vital for the employees to break free from their regular and monotonous work schedules and develop a new perspective towards their jobs. This helps the employees to come up with innovations in their job spheres.

Develops as a better human being –

Training in any form is important for people to grow from their existing levels. He gains knowledge of many life-skills which helps him both in his profession and personal front. The individual becomes a problem solver, knows how to manage a crisis, communicates better in the family and the society, guides others at a time of need, and more importantly inspires others to grow their knowledge, skill, and attitude. The training an employee received throughout his career develops him as a better human being.

Training is not only necessary, it is a vital aspect for every employee’s career growth. The more someone invests time and resource in training and development, the better prospects he is offered within his life.