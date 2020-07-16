Curefit Forays Into Ready-To-Eat Segment; Launches Two Variants

July 16, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Health and fitness startup Curefit on Thursday announced the launch of its ready-to-eat products under its healthy food delivery vertical—Eatfit. This range of products includes an offering of healthy easy-to-prepare food options. The company claims the food options are 100 per cent safe and free of chemicals and are pocket friendly.

Currently, the ready-to-eat products that are priced between INR 100 to INR 150, are available for ordering in Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad via the Curefit app or on Swiggy and Zomato. While the two variants being launched are Rajma Masala and Dal Makhani, Eatfit plans to expand its range in the next six to nine months to include around 13 varieties. The products have a shelf life of 12 months and are easy to store and stock. The company said these products have been manufactured in conjunction with Tasty Bites.

Speaking on the launch of this new offering, Ankit Nagori, co-founder, Curefit, said: “Today convenience is highly prized as people are hard pressed for time. However, it is also important to never compromise on the food we consume. As a consumer-first health brand, Eatfit seeks to constantly develop new offerings that are not only healthy and convenient for our customers but are also packed with flavour. Our Ready-to-Eat products are specifically designed to deliver on this. With this range of food, we hope to gain greater acceptance and household penetration, especially at a time when home-cooking is at the forefront.”

Curefit Healthcare is a holistic integrated healthcare platform founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori to address preventive healthcare through a combination of engagement, coaching and delivery using a mix of online and offline channels.