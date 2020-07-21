Passwords

Always Forgetting Your Passwords? This Highly-Reviewed Password Manager is Your Solution.

Enpass Password Manager is currently 58 percent off at just $24.99.
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, data and proprietary information are your livelihoods. Being able to securely access important documents, private projects, and your corporate directory is of paramount importance in the world of small business, where any edge could be the difference between shrinking and scaling.

One of the easiest, most cost-effective ways to protect yourself and your business is by using a password manager. And it just so happens that Enpass currently has an offer for a lifetime premium license for just $24.99.

We can all agree that modern life requires too many passwords, and trying to remember your personal account passwords and your business account passwords may lead you to jotting things down in risky places. Yes, we're talking about your sticky notes.

With Enpass, you'll have all the passwords, credit cards, licenses, files, documents, and any other information you need locked down in a secure digital vault. None of your data is stored on Enpass servers; it's always stored locally on your device, allowing you to sync it through your own trusted cloud account so your private information always remains completely private.

Enpass generates random, strong passwords whenever you create a new account and automatically fills your login information and credit card details into the websites you've already visited. It offers multiple vaults to separate your personal, business, and family data, and allows you to login with just your Face ID or Touch ID. It will even identify your weak, duplicate, and compromised passwords and propose alternatives. 

With all that being said, it's no surprise that it's earned a 4.5/5 star rating from G2 and a 4/5 star rating from ProPrivacy.

Password managers can cost in the hundreds for just annual access, so you definitely want to take advantage. A one-time premium lifetime license to Enpass Password Manager is currently 58 percent off at just $24.99.

