4 Tech Tools Your Business Needs to Increase Productivity and Stay Relevant

Covid-19 has transformed both our personal and professional lives. While we got time with our families, tons of businesses suffered massive losses! This is the time when many of us needed to adapt to the change and embrace technology in a way none of us did before.

Customer service, production, and a lot more got hampered. We lost our consumers. No matter what any of our brands do, sustaining productivity is the key. Increased productivity leads to maintaining a happy customer base. We all know this is the new normal and it's high time that we add technology tools to our businesses intending to boost efficiency. This is when you need tech tools that can help you with the same.

Entrepreneur India lists our four tech tools that companies need to develop to enhance their productivity, increase growth, stay relevant, keep a happy customer base and more:

1. Chatbot

Covid19 has completely changed the working model of businesses. Connecting virtually for sales and customer support is the ultimate key. Companies like The ChatMate, GupShups, Oriserve are few that have been developing services to increase customer satisfaction for various companies. Talking about ORI, an end-to-end provider of conversational AI-powered chatbots, has been doing pretty well by developing customer services multilingual conversational chatbots for companies like Vodafone, Idea, Tata Motor, DishTV, Supreme Golf. The interesting thing about them is that they use real-time insights and cues to help users improve their experience across calls, Emails, Conversations Over Chat.

2. Mobile Virtual Network Operators

Virtual is the new world and it's interesting to see how companies are moving towards teleworking solutions. One such company CloudConnect Communications, a mobile-first virtual network operator that uses Unified Teleworking solution to work through work from home or remote area model. The company’s solutions include Hosted Phone System, Hosted IVR with Voicemail, Cloud Video Conferencing, and Contact Center Solution. The agenda of mobile virtual network operators' service is to make communication faster, smoother, and better while employees work from home during the pandemic.

3. Cameras and Video Surveillance Technology

High-resolution recording is going to be an essential part of running organisation. This is the time when one needs to reach out to developers who can provide video surveillance technologies. CP Plus India, Ivis, Mavis IT Services, Oncam are some who are good players in the industry. Talking about Oncam, they specialise in single sensor 360-degree cameras and video surveillance technology which is used by offices, schools, and more. How can installing surveillance help? One can simply get a high-resolution recording of the entire fisheye view, independent of what an operator is doing, images can be processed during playback as if they were live images. During playback, images can be dewarped and virtual cameras can be generated enabling the viewer to pan, tilt, and zoom around the entire scene. A need for the hour.

4. C2B Data Marketplace

While C2C and B2B is something a lot of us can manage. C2B is quite essential when looking to expand the company and understand the demand. One of the companies in India that have made quite a mark is Aiisma - India’s first C2B data marketplace. It rewards users for exchanging anonymous data. Staying true to the government's mission of #AatmaNirbharBharat, the startup is enabling 50 start-ups & SMEs to transform and stay relevant during the hard times. C2B data marketplace is all about working towards reviving the local start-ups and SMEs hit by Covid-19.