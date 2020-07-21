Zoom To Open New Technology Centre In Bangalore

July 21, 2020 2 min read

Video conferencing provider Zoom on Tuesday announced it will expand its presence in India by opening a new technology centre in Bangalore where it will hire new staff over the next few years. Zoom already has one office in Mumbai and two data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Zoom, from January to April, in India has seen 6,700 per cent growth in free user sign-ups.

“This growing presence is in direct response to Zoom’s increased level of adoption by users across India,” the company said in a press statement.

The firm’s expansion to Bangalore will extend its existing research and development (R&D centers) and support Zoom’s engineering leadership, which is based at its San Jose, California headquarters.

The company selected Bangalore for its exceptional engineering and IT talent. Zoom will immediately begin recruiting DevOps engineers, IT, security and business operations headcount in the area. Employees will work from home until the pandemic-related remote work has subsided.

Commenting on the latest development, Eric S. Yuan, chief executive officer, Zoom said, “India is a strategically important country for Zoom and we expect to see continued growth and investment here. We are proud to provide our services for free to over 2,300 educational institutions in India during the COVID-19 pandemic, and look forward to continuing to work with the people and government of India hand-in-hand.”

“We plan to hire key employees for the technology center over the next few years, pulling from India’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. This facility will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued growth.”

“Zoom is focused on providing the best unified communications experience in the world and we are thrilled to open a technology center in Bangalore, which will be an innovation hub for our communications platform,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering for Zoom. “The talent in India is truly exceptional and we are looking forward to expanding our DevOps, IT, Security, and Business Operations teams here as we scale our operations.”

According to the company, the Bangalore centre will play a vital role as a source of innovation for Zoom, leveraging some of India’s most talented professionals.