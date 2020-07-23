Over 948K Followers on Instagram, this Influencer Couple tells us how to be a good content creator

July 23, 2020 6 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Being a true influencer is about leveraging authenticity. It's all about creating original and versatile content that contributes to the people and leads to value addition. Popular social media duo Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha and Niyati Mavinkurve from Abhi and Niyu on Instagram and other social media platforms are making waves with quality content that revolves around significant current affair topics related to India.

They started their page in 2019 intending to inspire offline content through online content and have achieved a reach of almost a million followers. They make short format videos for millennials that promote practical patriotism, spread awareness, and positivity delving into different genres of content like history, social welfare, environmental issues, sustainable living, economy, etc.

Their content is such that it picks up and goes viral within no time. One of their videos titled 'China's Masterplan Exposed' got over 11 million views on Instagram. Their other popular videos are Students are in Danger, Is Tiktok Dangerous, Is Atmanirbhar Possible, The reality of the Chinese app ban, that has garnered nothing less than three-five million views.

'What Happened at Galwan Valley', one of their other creation talks about the border battle disturbance between China and India notably. The video is also a tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their lives and are fighting to protect the country. The thing about their content is such that it makes people think and form a perspective. Most content on social media is about entertainment, however, they add value, information, and outlook to what nation should talk about.

While a lot of influencers concentrate on comic relief, they are picking relevant and serious matters. Abhi and Niyu's video content are quite straightforward, newsy, very current and at times even have a political stance. Having decoded the art of making great-effective content, during an interview with Entrepreneur India Abhi and Niyu tell us how to create great impactful content that connects with the audience and makes you noteworthy

The Art of Understanding

The most important thing while creating content is to understand the audience. Your content has to be a reflection of your personality and your voice. At the same time, it should resonate with the people as well.

"You don’t have to jump on a bandwagon because of something popular online. Find your niche and an audience as well. However, all of this is moot unless you take the first step to create your content. So take a leap, leap your content. The ultimate guide to creating effective content is to simply create it, to simply express yourself through whatever form," said the duo.

Covid-19 Impact on Content Creation

For a long time, the couple has been travel creators. They would travel the place, explore the local culture, and make videos based on their experiences. Now that travelling isn't an option anymore, they have transformed their content into informative videos about the things happening around us.

"We focus on making data-heavy videos that are easy to understand for the audience. We both love reading and that pushed us to make factual well-researched content, that was loved by the viewers," they said.

Post Covid-19, once it is completely safe, they plan to travel across the country stay with the locals and discover more of our beautiful country. At the moment staying home is a priority.

5 Steps to Creating Budget-friendly Content

Consistency

You may not have the perfect blog, vlog, photo, or video on the first day. Do not give up after the first 5, 10, or even 15 videos. You need to consistently put out content for the algorithms to pick up.

Do not expect perfection

The journey of content creation is a long one. Give yourself the space to improve.

Never stop learning

As creators, we can hit a dead-end in terms of what we do. That’s why it’s important to keep learning. Watch videos related to your craft, read, listen to different podcasts to get perspective. Use the chance to upgrade yourself.

Focus on your content, the aesthetics will follow

The one thing we’ve personally learned from staying at home is that our content matters more than the aesthetics. That being said, if you’re a photographer, aesthetics, lighting, and composition are of topmost priority. Creating content from home is a good way of keeping costs low.

Stay true to yourself

Your personality and voice matter when it comes to creating content and bonding with your audience. Most of these tips have to deal with mental strategies, self-improvement, and expression.

The App Ban - Content Diversification

Don’t put your eggs in one basket is a strategy that works very well for investments as well as for content creation. In terms of platforms, there are older platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. There is LinkedIn for professionally written content and Twitter for crisp and short-form content. With Indian apps becoming popular, you can also move to Leher and Trell for vlog type content and Firework, Chingari, Roposo for short, snackible content.

"The only challenge for creators is to figure out the modalities of how each platform works. Understanding that is key to diversification. The audience on each platform is also unique in terms of their engagement, likes, and dislikes. Creators need to decide a few platforms where they want to spread out and the content needs to be modified accordingly. Setting up a website is also one way for creators to have their own self-owned space, especially for writers or bloggers. A website is a permanent imprint online, and insulating as well since you’re in charge of it," they suggest.

The recent time saw the change in our entertainment and content consumption patterns. Remember just don't follow creators, get inspired, and create your niche. Unless your content isn't unique you would build a virtual family. With so many platforms evolving, this is the best time to create some great content. Just research, work, and put in your reflection in building your content.