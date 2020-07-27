5 Top Fitness Trackers/ Smartwatches with Good Battery Life Under INR 5000

July 27, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The new-age tech innovation is enhancing the functionality and widening the options in the fitness segment. With new releases every week, the market is flooded with a wide range of fitness trackers and smartwatches. However, one of the biggest problems faced by users in the past to wireless devices has been its battery life. But with newer innovations in the field of smartwatches, the life span of these devices has increased sufficiently, satisfying the user's appetite.

To make it simple and an easy pick, Entrepreneur India brings you a list of top five fitness trackers/smartwatches with good battery life at an affordable price, below INR 5,000:

Amazfit Bip S Lite

One of the major players in the market, Amazfit has established itself as a trustworthy fitness device makers with something in every price range. The brand was recently recognised as the #1 Smartwatch brand in India (as per IDC Q1 2020 report). With quite some pieces in the market, the makers are all set to launch, Amazfit Bip S Lite, yet another affordable device. The models come with colorful transflective display, 5 ATM water resistance, remarkable battery life of up to 30 days, Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and built-in GPS. It is also equipped with daily tracking activities along with eight sports modes.

Price: INR 3,799

AQFit W8

Entering the market is a new technology startup AQ Fit in India. Inspired by Apple watch, AQ Fit W8 comes with a 1.33-inch colour IPS LCD screen protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The device also has basic tracking features such as sleep/heart-rate monitoring and all the other regular fitness analytics. At a very affordable price, its battery life is a solid six-days.

Price: INR 2,499

Noise Color Fit Pro 2

Comparable to the original model in terms of look, the Noise Colour Fit Pro 2 has a clear and sharp 1.3 inch LCD screen. Another highlight is its removable straps that let your pick from different colour combinations and switch their style now and then. The device records all fitness data such as sleep, heart-rate, step-counting, etc. It also incorporates standard sports modes such as running, walking, climbing, cycling, and even a music control option and 210 mAh battery that ensures a 10-day battery life.

Price: INR 3,499

MevoFit Echo Ultra

Echo Ultra Smart Watch is a fitness watch by MevoFit. The watch is designed to keep comfort in mind and has a soft and skin-friendly TPU medical-grade strap. The bands come with all standard activities and other features like steps, calories, distance, sleep, heart rate tracker, phone notifications, clock, and reminders.

Price: INR 4390

Honor Band 4

Sleek and light, Honor Band 4 stands out. With a 0.95 inch AMOLED touchscreen, colour display, the device includes basic monitoring features such as heart-rate/sleep and steps. The battery life lasts up to 17 days under normal use.

Price: INR 2,700