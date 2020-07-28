Around 30% Women State A Need For Better Opportunities At Leadership Levels: Survey

July 28, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JobsForHer, an Indian online career platform for women, on Tuesday released the report on a poll conducted by them around women in leadership positions. The study was aimed at gaining a better understanding of the needs and aspirations of women professionals in senior-level roles.

The survey, gathering opinions of over 2,500 women, showed an overwhelming need for policy changes at the leadership level.

Almost 30 per cent of the respondents stated that there is a dire need for more opportunities to be created at the leadership level for women to make it to the top.

The survey highlighted that around 21.5 per cent of the women said they often look for a professional networking platform through which they can connect with like-minded women for better career prospects and growth.

The report observed that 19.80 per cent of the women surveyed sought more women-specific leadership programmes, and around 15 per cent wanted to eradicate any bias both conscious and unconscious and enable the growth of sensitized organizations.

According to 14.10 per cent of the women, formal mentorship and sponsorship programmes will enable them to achieve better progress in the workplace.

Speaking on the survey, Neha Bagaria, founder and chief executive officer, JobsForHer, said, “It is as clear as daylight that women need a forum to connect and engage with each other to help them climb the corporate ladder. It is incredibly impressive to see more women stepping up to voice their opinions to make the workplace more women-friendly. As an online job portal catering specifically to women, we look forward to helping more women make it to leadership positions and establishing themselves as successful professionals.”

Founded in 2015, JobsForHer connects the 2 million job aspirants registered on the platform to more than 7000 companies across the country. Aside from matching the candidates to relevant job opportunities, the platform also offers mentorship for women looking to restart and rise in their careers.