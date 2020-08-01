This Email Marketing Tool Can Increase Your Engagement Without Increasing Costs

August 1, 2020 2 min read

is still the most popular, budget-friendly, and effective method of digital marketing. As such, it should be an integral part of any entrepreneur's marketing strategy.

However, email marketing is not completely infallible. People sometimes subscribe to lists more than once, change email addresses, or have spam filters up that keep your emails from reaching them. With all of these barriers, you could be paying a fortune for email marketing providers and tools that are only a fraction as effective as they could be. Fortunately, there are ways around that.

Kirim Email is a web-based email marketing platform that can solve problems like duplicate email addresses and other issues quickly. It can help you boost your customer engagement while cutting your marketing costs, which is why it's trusted by more than 18,000 businesses. Its built-in email validation technology provides a single dashboard to delete duplicates and validate each email address on your list. It automatically removes spam traps, bots, and zombie emails that can hurt your standing with your email service provider, and allows you to run campaigns directly with Telegram, WordPress, Facebook, and more, reducing the amount of code you have to write.

As you run campaigns, Kirim Email allows you to collect surveys with Google Forms and Google Sheets and sync them directly to your emails without third-party add-ons. This way, you can learn more about your customers without having to shell out extra money on data collection. You can even build complete landing pages—without paying any more.

Kirin Email was named a #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt for good reason. It can save your business money and get more out of your email marketing without hiring more heads. Normally $163, a lifetime subscription to Kirim Email is just $39.99 today.