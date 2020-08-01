Technology

Listen Up: Huawei Sound X

The smart speaker coengineered by Devialet comes equipped with patented signal-processing Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology and Push-Push symmetrical structure to deliver an immersive experience.
Listen Up: Huawei Sound X
Image credit: Huawei

Huawei Sound X, a premium dualsubwoofer speaker, blends cutting edge acoustic technology with minimal design. The smart speaker coengineered by Devialet comes equipped with patented signal-processing Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology and Push-Push symmetrical structure to deliver an immersive experience.

Sound X integrates 3.5-inch dual subwoofers that deliver 60W of booming bass and also offers Huawei Share- to pair a Huawei smartphone with the HUAWEI Sound X, simply tap the handset against the speaker. If you receive a phone call, Sound X will pause the music allowing you to answer calls, and when the call ends, music automatically resumes.

Last but definitely not the least, Huawei Sound X also allows for gesture controls. To pause audio playback, simply cover the top of the speaker with your hand, and give it a tap when you are ready to resume. Huawei Sound X gives you ultimate control and excellent audio.

