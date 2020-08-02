Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Zadig & Voltaire

With a palette of monotone colors of grey, black, and navy blue, Zadig & Voltaire sets the tone for a collection inspired by the 90s, with a touch of the era's signature attitude.
Image credit: Zadig & Voltaire

1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Paris-born brand Zadig & Voltaire infuses style, genres and eras to create looks infusing art and rock ‘n’ roll.

Founded in 1997 by Thierry Gillier and Cecilia Bönström, the ready-towear brand evokes the aesthetic of an everyday stylish man. With a palette of monotone colors of grey, black, and navy blue, it sets the tone for a collection inspired by the 90s, with a touch of the era’s signature attitude.

We’re a fan of the brand’s Vegas jacket pairing with drawstring trousers in a checked fabric, as well as the House’s tailored jacket in cotton velvet for a luxe, statement look. Discover your essentials from this season’s line to express your free style. 

