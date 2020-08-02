Don't Miss This Sale on Rosetta Stone, 12-Minute Book Summaries, and More Apps

August 2, 2020 2 min read

We've been for more than four months so if you're starting to feel like things are a bit dull, nobody could blame you. If you've binged through enough Netflix, gone on enough walks, and indulged enough hobbies, maybe it's time to try something different. The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle was designed to help you thrive by keeping you productive.

This three-piece bundle is comprised of lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone, 12min Micro Book Library, and VPN Unlimited. Sold separately, they'd cost more than $800 but you can get it today for just $199. Here's what it's like at a glance.

Rosetta Stone: It has been PC Mag's Editors' Choice for Best Language- Software for five consecutive years and has been trusted by organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor for decades. Their award-winning interactive software and proprietary speech recognition technology help you learn up to 24 languages in an efficient, proven way. You'll have unlimited access to all 24 languages for life, so you can continue to learn new ones as the years go by. Lifetime access to Rosetta Stone alone is worth $299, so this deal is worth it for that alone.

12min Micro Book Library: Got too much on your reading list and not enough time? 12min distills entire books into text or audio formats that are designed to be consumed in just 12 minutes each. With rave reviews from The Economic Times and The Huffington Post, 12min makes it easy to fly through your reading list and learn more about the world. You don't even need an Internet connection.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: When you're working from home, it's best to protect your connection, especially if you're working with sensitive documents or information. VPN Unlimited is one of the top VPNs on the market, encrypting your browsing traffic and allowing you to access the web with anonymity.

If you want to stay productive and safe while social distancing, you can't beat this offer. The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle is now just $199.