This Master Class Can Teach You How to Make Compelling Video Content with Adobe

August 6, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is booming and changing the way entrepreneurs and brands reach and engage with customers. Recent research finds that 54 percent of consumers want to see more video content from the brands and businesses they support. That's a significant number that should tell you that if you're not making , you should be.

You don't have to outsource to a videographer to increase your video marketing arm. Instead, just check out The Complete Adobe Hollywood Filmmaker Bundle.

This five-course bundle is curated by the Academy of Film, Fashion, and Design, an award-winning online education company that connects students with the best professionals in their fields. In these five courses, you'll take a deep dive into Adobe's video products, understanding how to turn basic footage into something truly spectacular.

Beginning with Adobe Premiere Pro, the industry-standard video software, you'll get a crash course in basic features and video editing concepts. From there, you'll dive into Adobe After Effects and Adobe Spark, two of the top tools for adding effects and special features to videos. Then, you'll learn Adobe Audition, the all-in-one audio editing app that the pros use to audio mix software programs and videos. Finally, you'll learn Adobe Premiere Rush, a new and simplified tool designed to help creators make and publish videos quickly to the web.

Whether you're creating longer branded video content or just need to make a quick hit for social media, you'll learn how to do it in The Complete Adobe Hollywood Filmmaker Bundle. Right now, you can get all five courses for just $39.99.