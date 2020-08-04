Franchises

The Top Food Franchises of 2020

Food dominates the franchise world. Here, we rank the strongest brands in 14 tasty categories.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Top Food Franchises of 2020
Image credit: Lucas Mosna | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Magazine Contributor
7 min read

This story appears in the August 2020 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

Even as the franchise model has expanded into just about every industry imaginable, food remains the largest and one of the fastest-growing industries in the franchise world. Thirty percent of the 1,105 companies that applied for Entrepreneur’s 2020 Franchise 500 ranking were food-related franchises, and new concepts continue to come on the scene every year.

Food is also one of the most durable franchise industries. While running a restaurant can certainly be challenging, there’s a reason brands like A&W, which just turned 100 last year, are still around today—they know how to earn loyalty, and they know how to adapt to keep that loyalty strong even in extreme situations. As dining rooms were shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, food franchisors rose to the occasion, quickly finding ways to keep serving customers and communities and help their franchisees survive—and, in some cases, even thrive.

On the following pages, we celebrate the strength and resilience of these companies with our list of the top 200 food franchises, ranked within their respective categories. This ranking is based on the scores each company received from our Franchise 500 formula, which evaluates more than 150 data points—collected last summer (2019)—in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Remember as you read that this list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. It’s more important than ever to do your own careful research before investing in a franchise opportunity. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many existing and former franchisees as you can about their experiences.

Asian Food

1. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
2. Teriyaki Madness
3. Pho Hoa
4. Pokeworks
5. LemonShark Poke

Baked Goods

1. Cinnabon
2. la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe
3. Paris Baguette
4. Great American Cookies
5. Shipley Do-Nuts
6. Kolache Factory
7. Breadsmith
8. Auntie Anne's
9. Cinnaholic Franchising
10. Duck Donuts Franchising Co.
11. Wetzel's Pretzels
12. Pretzelmaker
13. Ben's Soft Pretzels
14. Great Harvest Franchising Inc.
15. Philly Pretzel Factory
16. Peace, Love & Little Donuts

Candy

1. Kilwins Chocolates Franchise Inc.
2. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
3. Peterbrooke Chocolatier
4. River Street Sweets Savannah's Candy Kitchen

Chicken

1. KFC US LLC
2. Wingstop Restaurants Inc.
3. Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits
4. Chester's
5. Golden Chick
6. Church's Chicken
7. Pollo Campero USA
8. Chicken Salad Chick

When dining rooms closed, Chicken Salad Chick’s franchisees found creative ways to keep serving customers, including pop-up drive-throughs and community drop-off events. Many restaurants also added a “donate a meal” option to their online ordering, giving customers an option to pay for meals to feed frontline workers. Grayson Moody, a young fan of the brand in Atlanta, asked friends and family to donate meals in lieu of gifts for her 13th birthday, raising more than $1,300.

9. Champs Chicken
10. Epic Wings

Coffee

1. Dunkin'
2. The Human Bean Drive Thru
3. Scooter's Coffee
4. Gloria Jean's Coffees
5. PJ's Coffee of New Orleans
6. Biggby Coffee
7. The Coffee Beanery
8. Ellianos Coffee Company
9. Aroma Joe's Coffee
10. Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Frozen Desserts

1. Culver's
2. Baskin-Robbins
3. Dairy Queen
4. Kona Ice

Kona Ice trucks usually do business in places where people gather—schools, sports fields, churches, events. So when such gatherings ceased due to social distancing recommendations, franchisees had to find another way to reach their customers. The company created Kurbside Kona, a delivery service that allows customers to preorder shaved ice treats online and then have them delivered to their driveway by their local Kona truck.

5. Ben & Jerry's
6. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
7. Dippin' Dots Franchising LLC
8. Marble Slab Creamery
9. Carvel
10. Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
11. The Haagen-Dazs Shoppe Co. Inc.
12. Creamistry Franchise Inc.
13. Fosters Freeze
14. Cold Stone Creamery
15. Paciugo Gelato Caffe
16. Yogurtland Franchising Inc.
17. Bruster's Real Ice Cream
18. Rita's Italian Ice
19. Sweet Charlie's
20. Frios Gourmet Pops

Full-Service Restaurants

1. Golden Corral Restaurants

Even as states began loosening restrictions and allowing dining rooms to reopen, most followed federal guidelines suggesting that self-service options not be reopened—a big problem for buffets. But the country’s largest buffet chain, Golden Corral, didn’t let that stop it, instead coming up with different service models for franchisees to implement depending on the rules in their areas, including a cafeteria-style model with staff members serving the food and a family-style table-service model.

2. Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar
3. Buffalo Wild Wings
4. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant
5. Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
6. The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc.
7. Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar
8. Black Bear Diner
9. Brass Tap
10. Native Grill & Wings Franchising LLC
11. Hooters
12. Ponderosa Steakhouse
13. HuHot Mongolian Grills
14. Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub
15. The Lost Cajun
16. Eggs Up Grill
17. Black Rock Bar & Grill
18. Tony Roma's
19. Twin Peaks Restaurant
20. The Flying Biscuit Cafe
21. Russo's New York Pizzeria Inc.
22. Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille, The
23. Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N' Joe
24. Huddle House
25. Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries
26. East Coast Wings + Grill

Hamburgers

1. McDonald's
2. Sonic Drive-In
3. Hardee's Restaurants LLC
4. Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC
5. Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.
6. A&W Restaurants Inc.

A&W celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, making it America’s oldest franchised restaurant chain. And while the brand might be most famous for its root beer, it was also the first chain to offer a bacon cheeseburger, a creation of current chairman, Dale Mulder, when he was a franchisee in 1963. So perhaps it’s no surprise that when the company started offering plant-based Beyond Burgers and flexitarian guests asked for bacon and cheese to be added, A&W was happy to comply.

A&W isn’t the only franchise looking to appeal to guests seeking more vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian options. Plant-based foods have been one of the biggest trends of the last year, popping up on a number of franchise menus. And with the prospect of meat shortages looming, it’s a trend that may prove even more important to restaurants’ success than they might have originally expected.

7. Wayback Burgers
8. Fatburger North America Inc.
9. BurgerFi
10. Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes

Hot Dogs

1. Wienerschnitzel
2. Nathan's Famous Inc.
3. Hot Dog on a Stick
4. Dog Haus Worldwide

Mexican Food

1. Taco Bell
2. Taco John's Int'l. Inc.
3. Del Taco Fresh Mexican Grill
4. Qdoba Mexican Eats
5. Fuzzy's Taco Shop
6. Moe's Southwest Grill
7. Bubbakoo's Burritos
8. Chronic Tacos Enterprises Inc.
9. Pancheros Mexican Grill
10. Quesada Burritos & Tacos
11. California Tortilla
12. Rusty Taco
13. Baja Fresh

Miscellaneous Quick Service

1. Captain D's LLC
2. Orion Food Systems LLC
3. Chop Stop
4. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
5. Cousins Maine Lobster
6. Jazen Tea
7. Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse
8. Dickey's Barbecue Pit
9. Fazoli's Franchising Systems LLC
10. Vitality Bowls
11. Zoup! Systems LLC
12. D.P. Dough
13. Newk's Eatery
14. Saladworks
15. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant
16. SoBol

Pizza

1. Pizza Hut LLC
2. Marco's Pizza
3. Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
4. Mountain Mike's Pizza
5. Rosati's Pizza
6. Papa John's Int'l. Inc.
7. Pizza Ranch
8. Round Table Pizza
9. Donatos
10. Jet's Pizza
11. Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs
12. Pizza Factory Inc.
13. Ledo Pizza
14. Straw Hat Pizza
15. Urban Bricks Kitchen
16. 1000 Degrees Pizza
17. Fox's Pizza Den
18. Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza
19. Figaro's Pizza

Retail Food/Food Services

1. Nothing Bundt Cakes
2. Watermill Express Franchising
3. HoneyBaked Ham
4. Totally Nutz
5. The Spice & Tea Exchange
6. Beef Jerky Outlet Franchise Inc.
7. Edible
8. Farm Stores Franchising LLC
9. IceBorn
10. Doc Popcorn
11. Corporate Caterers
12. Chefs For Seniors

Sandwiches

1. Jersey Mike's Subs
2. Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
3. Arby's
4. Firehouse Subs
5. McAlister's Deli
6. Subway
7. Charleys Philly Steaks
8. Potbelly Sandwich Shop
9. Port Of Subs
10. Penn Station East Coast Subs
11. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Inc.
12. Roy Rogers Restaurants
13. Togo's
14. Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery
15. Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop
16. Tubby's Sub Shop Inc.
17. Jon Smith Subs
18. Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
19. Great Wraps
20. Pita Pit Inc.
21. Cousins Subs
22. Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage
23. Earl of Sandwich
24. Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
25. PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc.
26. Melt Shop
27. The Gyro Shack

Smoothies/Juices

1. Smoothie King
2. Tropical Smoothie Cafe
3. Nekter Juice Bar Inc.
4. Jamba
5. Juice It Up!
6. Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies
7. Planet Smoothie
8. Clean Juice

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

The Hottest Industries Today

Franchises

Finding Post-Pandemic Franchise Opportunities With Broker Consultant Groups

Franchises

5 Myths About Successful Franchisees