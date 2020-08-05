August 5, 2020 2 min read

is a question that weighs heavily on every inventor’s mind. In the product space, you have multiple options to choose from — and one is inevitably going to be more suited for your business than others.

If you’re a direct-to-consumer business or want to see if this distribution model is right for you, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn from Shark Tank success story and the President of Thompson Tee, Billy Thompson. Join us for a free webinar, Direct-to-Consumer Success: A Conversation with the President of a Multi-Million Dollar Brand, presented by NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

In this live, streamed video conversation, Jill Schiefelbein, author of Dynamic Communication, will interview Thompson about how his product went from an idea, to a Shark Tank success story, to a multi-million dollar brand.

Register Now

Tune in to learn more about Thompson’s direct-to-consumer success story and gain insight into:

Choosing direct-to-consumer as a distribution channel

Strategizing digital marketing and website development

Supporting customers in the direct-to-consumer space

Developing real-time reporting to manage and grow your business

The webinar, Direct-to-Consumer Success: A Conversation with the President of a Multi-Million Dollar Brand, will take place on Thursday, September 24 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

Register Now