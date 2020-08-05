Entrepreneur Awards 2020: And the Winner Is...

August 5, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world, and so must we. The society's relationship with technology in the 21st century has been recalibrated and all things we were used to doing in a physical environment have now gone digital.

Adapting to the changes, Entrepreneur India held its 10th annual edition of the Entrepreneur 2020 Conference and Awards online with the theme, ‘Entrepreneurship in the Digital Era’.

The event saw participation of some of the esteemed names from various sectors. From the power couple Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene to table maestro Bickram Ghosh, from fashion designer Manish Malhotra to exemplary leader Arundhati Bhattacharya graced the occasion.

Historically, crises have always ushered in new innovations and most amazing companies are built during times like these. It brings forward higher levels of quality entrepreneurship and founders who build companies with resilient business models.

We are delighted to mention that all the Entrepreneur Awardees are startup founders or ‘Business heroes’ who drive forward with ideas, innovations and unrelenting grit that is propelling the business and the society in the right direction.

Here is the list of all the winners of the prestigious Entrepreneur Awards 2020.