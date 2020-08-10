Become an Excel Power User with Online Courses Taught by Two of the Web's Top Instructors

Excel

You think you know Excel? Think again.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While most people in an office environment understand how to make a spreadsheet, few fully appreciate just how much you can do with Excel. From calculations to charting to data analysis, Microsoft Excel is an extremely powerful and capable tool that can help you be more productive and make smarter business decisions. You just have to know what you're doing.

In the Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle, you'll get a 43-hour deep dive into advanced Excel use, covering functions, formulas, tools, and more.

This 10-course bundle is led by Chris Dutton and Alan Jarvis, two of the top Excel instructors on the web. Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and founder of Excel Maven, which has mentored more than 150,000 students in more than 190 countries. Jarvis has held senior management positions at several Time Top 100 companies and has taught Excel to more than 80,000 students in 194 countries. You won't find two more qualified instructors to show you the ropes.

In these courses, you'll get a comprehensive overview of Excel that's appropriate for beginners and seasoned Excel users. You'll learn productivity tools like automation with VBA, data visualization tools, and advanced formulas and functions. You'll explore data management and analytics tools like PivotTables, Power Query, Power Pivot, and DAX. By course's end, you'll have a fundamental understanding of some of Excel's most advanced, most powerful features.

However, if you're still new to Excel, don't worry. The courses ramp up in difficulty, starting at a beginner-friendly level.

Make your Excel knowledge something you want to brag about in interviews. The Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle was previously on sale for $49.99 but for a limited time, you can get it for just $39.99.

