Stress Management

This Mental Fitness App Can Help You Improve Your Focus

Calmind helps you find your center every day.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Mental Fitness App Can Help You Improve Your Focus
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Life is full of distractions and stressors that can derail an entrepreneur's productivity and focus. There are plenty of tools out there designed to help you be more productive, stay more focused, and prioritize tasks throughout your day, but they don't quite get to the root of the problem: your brain. Just like any muscle, your brain needs to be kept in shape, and Calmind is the mental fitness app designed to give physiological and stress-reducing benefits to your brain and all of your senses.

Calmind is a digital therapy app that focuses on what's important and eliminates distractions. It gives you soothing and sensory stories at night to reduce stress and help you get a better night's sleep so you can take on each day with greater energy. Whether you're an insomniac or just stressed-out, it will help you find peace before bed. It also provides ASMR triggers and calming tones throughout the day to increase positive hormones. 

Calmind goes beyond the tools, however, to track your circadian rhythm to show time periods when you're generally alert, sleepy, or calm. This way, you can know when the best times are for you to be productive, whether you need to write, reading, study, or concentrate during a meeting. It also provides emotion tracking to help you build up stronger resilience to bad feelings and help you regulate your emotions.

Calmind was a #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt because it gives you the tools to reduce your stress and improve your focus. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $69.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stress Management

5 Science-Based Tips for Reducing Work-Related Stress

Stress Management

How to Make Stress Work to Your Advantage

Stress Management

This Top-Rated App Can Help You Deal With Stress in the New Year