This Mental Fitness App Can Help You Improve Your Focus

August 10, 2020 2 min read

Life is full of distractions and stressors that can derail an entrepreneur's productivity and focus. There are plenty of tools out there designed to help you be more productive, stay more focused, and prioritize tasks throughout your day, but they don't quite get to the root of the problem: your brain. Just like any muscle, your brain needs to be kept in shape, and Calmind is the mental fitness app designed to give physiological and stress-reducing benefits to your brain and all of your senses.

Calmind is a digital therapy app that focuses on what's important and eliminates distractions. It gives you soothing and sensory stories at night to reduce stress and help you get a better night's sleep so you can take on each day with greater energy. Whether you're an insomniac or just stressed-out, it will help you find peace before bed. It also provides ASMR triggers and calming tones throughout the day to increase positive hormones.

Calmind goes beyond the tools, however, to track your circadian rhythm to show time periods when you're generally alert, sleepy, or calm. This way, you can know when the best times are for you to be productive, whether you need to write, reading, study, or concentrate during a meeting. It also provides emotion tracking to help you build up stronger resilience to bad feelings and help you regulate your emotions.

Calmind was a #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt because it gives you the tools to reduce your stress and improve your focus. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $69.99.