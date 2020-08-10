Entrepreneur Pick: 5 Best Noise Cancellation TWS To Buy

August 10, 2020 3 min read

It's a new week and considering our works has been all been a digital medium, virtual meetings, and endless call, one surely needs a great piece of True Wireless Earphones for a seamless experience. Last few months we have seen the TWS market being flooded with remarkable options. The companies are coming up with a myriad of comfortable and high-quality earphones at an affordable price. To give a variety of options for consumers, a few new launches have transformed the domain and brought some intriguing new features to look out for.

Entrepreneur India brings you a list of five- feature-loaded TWS that will enhance your music experience immensely:

Sony WF-XB700

When we talk about sound quality, Sony has to be on your list. Fitted with an enormous 12 mm dynamic driver to deliver the signature bass that Sony is renowned for, WF-XB700 is the ultimate piece to own. The capsule charging case is quite large in size and weighs around 46 gm. The physical button on the TWS lets you attend calls, play/pause tracks, switch to the next/past track, and reduce or increase the volume. Talking about noise cancellation, the device ace in the job in true sense.

Price: 7,990

JBL C100TWS

These new earbuds from JBL are quite a piece. This TWS comes with hands-free calling and features a Bluetooth 55.8mm driver along with a bass-forward sound that enables a good sound framework. These wireless headphones also come with intuitive keys and support Siri and Google optimisation. It has a battery life of up to 17 hours.

Price: INR 3,999

Amazfit Powerbuds

Just after capturing the smartwatch market, Amazfit has also entered the earphones industry. The latest Amazfit Powerbuds have been recently launched in the market and come with a sleek design and ENC- dual-microphone noise reduction for calls. It also has some great features like heart rate monitoring while exercising, magnetic sport ear hooks, with Superior Sound. Talking about charging the device can run up to 8-hour playtime on a single charge, and when integrated with the magnetic charging case, it can operate for another 16 hours.

Price: INR 6999

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Considering the price it is ranged at, Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with plenty of features like the pairing, in-ear detection, contact control, and super fast charge. However, the shining feature of this device is unquestionably the mix of support for a top-notch sound codec known as LHDC along with a huge 14.2 mm dynamic driver.

Price: 3,599

Noise Shots XO

Keeping the feature diverse Noise Shots XO comes with Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec support, IPX7 water rating, and wireless charging. It's the battery life that's it's USP, the brand claims that it can run as long as 36 hours when used with the charging case. The case can be powered through its USB Type-C port, and the headset is Bluetooth 5.0 and also supports voice collaboration. Though the piece is quite premium in looks, the sound quality could have been better. However, if the look is your priority over the sound quality, this can be your pick.

Price: INR 4,499

A good noise cancellation TWS can make a huge difference. Here are our picks for a few of the best noise-canceling pieces to buy in 2020. Which one are you going to pick?

