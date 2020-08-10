Post Chinese App Ban, India's Trell Registers 10 Times Growth

August 10, 2020 3 min read

Indian homegrown community commerce app Trell on Monday announced it has witnessed a massive surge of 800 per cent in total screen time on the app. The company noticed the surge after the Indian government in a sweeping decision banned 59 Chinese apps on June 29 due to privacy threats.

Post the ban, Trell, a lifestyle blogging platform that allows users to create 3-5-minute original content videos in their native languages, witnessed a huge spike in user base with 5 million new content creators from tier 1 and tier-2 cities. The platform has grown 10 times since the ban, with a total user base of 45 million-plus.

Trell is the go-to platform for users to share their experiences, recommendations and reviews across various categories including health and fitness, beauty and skincare, travel, movie reviews, among others. Audiences across various parts of the country have shown varied interests in how they create and consume content on the platform. While north and northeastern cities share a common interest in personal care, fashion and food, users in the southern hemisphere share their passion for recipes, gadgets and yoga (health and fitness).

Men and women both from the western parts are consuming skincare and fashion content. Additionally, the platform also allows users to earn rewards, goodies, and vacations through its interface.

Commenting on the achievement, Pulkit Agrawal, co-founder, Trell, said, “We are witnessing an extraordinary growth on the app after the Chinese app ban, users have successfully adopted Indian apps like Trell which increased the screen time to 800 per cent. But we do take care of our users' health and well-being and highly recommend to set their time limit and maintain their physical and mental well-being”.

With such a heavy influx of users, Trell has to ensure the presence of quality content on its platform. At a webinar organized by Entrepreneur India, he said that it is in the hands of founders to use advanced tools to ensure quality content is available on the platform.

“In Trell we make sure there is no cringe-worthy content available for our users. We ensure that every content imparts some form of knowledge to our community,” he added.

Recently, Trell surpassed the active users of social media giants Twitter and Pinterest in India. Since its inception in 2017, Trell has been committed to serving the lifestyle content needs of regional consumers across the country with over 62 per cent of its users hailing from tier-2 and beyond. Trell has recently launched its platform in three new languages; Marathi, Kannada, and Bengali making the total count to 8 languages (additionally, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam) active so far.

Over the next few months, Trell plans to ensure a smooth experience for its users and launch various features and tools on the app such as ‘Talk Show Hosting’, ‘Reaction Video Maker’, helping the content creators gain more traction, and create new meaningful content.