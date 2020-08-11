Swiggy Launches InstaMart; Promises To Deliver Groceries Within 45 Minutes

August 11, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's homegrown food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday joined the bandwagon of quick grocery delivery with the launch of Instamart. The company said InstaMart has been launched in Gurugram to deliver groceries within 45 minutes.

The quick grocery delivery service has garnered appreciation across the country and witnessed a steady inclination as people amid the COVID-19 pandemic preferred to get their grocery delivered at doorstep.

The food delivery unicorn's InstaMart will go head to head with Bigbasket, Flipkart Quick, Reliance Jiomart, Amazon Fresh and Dunzo.

The platform is currently testing Instamart to see how it augments the consumer promise of enabling unparalleled convenience by making grocery delivery more instant and delightful, it added.

A user in Gurugram will be able to access its latest grocery delivery feature by clicking on Instmart tile on the app. However, the service will soon be available in Bengaluru.

Swiggy has launched this service partnering with 'dark stores'. These stores do not have walk-in locations and are only available on its apps. Swiggy's large last-mile delivery fleet will fulfil the product delivery through these stores More than 2,500 items will be available in the category.

"Through Instamart, we want to introduce the convenience grocery category in India," the company in a statement said.

The launch of express delivery will give a massive boost to Swiggy, which already delivers grocery and household products through Swiggy Stores.

The company in the statement said it will provide day and night serviceability (7AM-12 midnight) with wide assortment categories such as instant meals, ice creams, fruits and vegetables and beverages, among others.

Swiggy's rival Zomato has scaled down its grocery delivery business to put the focus back on its food delivery business.