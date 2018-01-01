Groceries
Amazon
Amazon Is Buying Whole Foods for a Whopping $13.7 Billion -- Is It a Good Deal?
The grocery chain will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods brand.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods to Cut About 1,500 Jobs
The cost-cutting measure will allow the company to invest in technology upgrades.
Groceries
This Company Will Deliver Groceries to Your Door in Under an Hour
Max Mullen is bringing new meaning to the phrase 'fast food.'
Amazon
Next Up for Amazon ... Drive-Thru Grocery Stores?
The concept would allow customers to order their groceries online, then schedule a pickup.
Impact Investing
How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California
With help from the White House and some savvy investors, low-income families now have access to healthy food options.
Ecommerce
Postal Service Approved to Deliver San Francisco's Groceries
The U.S. Postal Service got the go-ahead for a market test in San Francisco to deliver groceries in the early morning hours.
California Laws
California Becomes First U.S. State to Ban Plastic Grocery Bags
Do you prefer plastic over paper? Too bad if you live in the Golden State as they will disappear from grocery stores over the next two years.
Employee loyalty
6 Secrets for Creating Fierce Employee and Customer Loyalty
Employees are on strike at New England's Market Basket to win back their old CEO. Here's why they care so much and what entrepreneurs can learn from this grocery chain.