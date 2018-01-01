Groceries

Whole Foods to Cut About 1,500 Jobs
Whole Foods

Whole Foods to Cut About 1,500 Jobs

The cost-cutting measure will allow the company to invest in technology upgrades.
Reuters | 2 min read
This Company Will Deliver Groceries to Your Door in Under an Hour
Groceries

This Company Will Deliver Groceries to Your Door in Under an Hour

Max Mullen is bringing new meaning to the phrase 'fast food.'
Jodi Helmer | 4 min read
Next Up for Amazon ... Drive-Thru Grocery Stores?
Amazon

Next Up for Amazon ... Drive-Thru Grocery Stores?

The concept would allow customers to order their groceries online, then schedule a pickup.
Fred Imbert | 1 min read
How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California
Impact Investing

How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California

With help from the White House and some savvy investors, low-income families now have access to healthy food options.
Jessica Pothering | 5 min read
Postal Service Approved to Deliver San Francisco's Groceries
Ecommerce

Postal Service Approved to Deliver San Francisco's Groceries

The U.S. Postal Service got the go-ahead for a market test in San Francisco to deliver groceries in the early morning hours.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
California Becomes First U.S. State to Ban Plastic Grocery Bags
California Laws

California Becomes First U.S. State to Ban Plastic Grocery Bags

Do you prefer plastic over paper? Too bad if you live in the Golden State as they will disappear from grocery stores over the next two years.
Reuters | 2 min read
6 Secrets for Creating Fierce Employee and Customer Loyalty
Employee loyalty

6 Secrets for Creating Fierce Employee and Customer Loyalty

Employees are on strike at New England's Market Basket to win back their old CEO. Here's why they care so much and what entrepreneurs can learn from this grocery chain.
Peter S. Cohan | 6 min read
