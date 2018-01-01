Peter S. Cohan

Peter S. Cohan

Guest Writer
President of Peter S. Cohan & Associates

Peter Cohan is president of Peter S. Cohan & Associates, a management consulting and venture capital firm. He is the author of Hungry Start-up Strategy (Berrett-Koehler, 2012) and a full-time visiting lecturer in strategy at Babson College in Wellesley, Mass.

5 Essentials for Maximizing Results From Seed Capital
Seed Funding

The founder's primary job is stretching those first funds to afford a team, a prototype and a marketing plan.
5 min read
Full Speed Ahead? The 7 'Icebergs' That Sink Most Startups.
Startup Basics

Successful businesses have cash to hire skilled employees to serve a known market. It's remarkable how often founders overlook those basics.
6 min read
An Accomplished Sales CEO Shares 5 Success Principles
Ready for Anything

Sales, with all of its frustrations and rewards, is at the heart of every business.
5 min read
The 5 Steps From Startup to Unicorn
Success Strategies

Those ultra-rare companies that grow from idea to $1 billion enterprise all go through a similar merciless process.
5 min read
2 Perspectives From Harvard on Startup Leadership
Leadership

Two graduates of the esteemed Harvard School of Business have divergent views on leadership principles.
7 min read
4 Pincers for Crushing Your Competition
Competitive Advantages

A Chicago packaging company shows how commitment to its employees and customers has fueled astronomical growth.
7 min read
9 Practices for Becoming a More Emotionally Intelligent Leader
Emotional Intelligence

We get little done by ourselves. Among the best investments a leader can make is the time and effort to listen and understand.
6 min read
7 Strategies for Kicking Your Startup Into High Gear
Growth Strategies

McKinsey's Seven Ss framework can help you transform your venture to achieve faster growth.
4 min read
When Are You Actually Ready to Launch a Startup?
Startups

How about 10 years, the time you'll need to gain expertise in your industry
5 min read
4 Steps to Beating the Odds and Winning Startup Capital
Investors

How can an entrepreneur gets the cash instead of being mentally -- if not physically -- dismissed by the investor in the first three minutes?
6 min read
When Weather Disrupts Your Business
Disaster Planning

Writing from the Boston area after several huge snowstorms, a Babson College lecturer shares what entrepreneurs should do when Mother Nature throws normal operations off-kilter.
5 min read
5 Ways to Reach Entrepreneurial Humility
Leadership Qualities

Success can make leaders arrogant, leading to corporate disaster. Can you stay humble enough for your company to survive?
5 min read
4 Keys to Crafting a Winning Startup Story
Engagement

Investment decisions are supposed to be based on rational analysis. But don't discount the power of a compelling narrative to engage a funder emotionally.
5 min read
6 Steps to Writing Your Own Definition of Success
Careers

Your explorations might lead to surprising discoveries along the networking trail. Interviews, internships and mentors can help you set your direction.
6 min read
Will the Tech-Startup Bubble Burst in 2015?
Bubbles

Peter Cohan describes some of the key indications: a flood of late-stage investment, a spike in sky-high valuations and a rising tide of venture-capital-backed IPOs.
6 min read
