Peter Cohan is president of Peter S. Cohan & Associates, a management consulting and venture capital firm. He is the author of Hungry Start-up Strategy (Berrett-Koehler, 2012) and a full-time visiting lecturer in strategy at Babson College in Wellesley, Mass.
Seed Funding
5 Essentials for Maximizing Results From Seed Capital
The founder's primary job is stretching those first funds to afford a team, a prototype and a marketing plan.
Startup Basics
Full Speed Ahead? The 7 'Icebergs' That Sink Most Startups.
Successful businesses have cash to hire skilled employees to serve a known market. It's remarkable how often founders overlook those basics.
Ready for Anything
An Accomplished Sales CEO Shares 5 Success Principles
Sales, with all of its frustrations and rewards, is at the heart of every business.
Success Strategies
The 5 Steps From Startup to Unicorn
Those ultra-rare companies that grow from idea to $1 billion enterprise all go through a similar merciless process.
Leadership
2 Perspectives From Harvard on Startup Leadership
Two graduates of the esteemed Harvard School of Business have divergent views on leadership principles.
Competitive Advantages
4 Pincers for Crushing Your Competition
A Chicago packaging company shows how commitment to its employees and customers has fueled astronomical growth.
Emotional Intelligence
9 Practices for Becoming a More Emotionally Intelligent Leader
We get little done by ourselves. Among the best investments a leader can make is the time and effort to listen and understand.
Growth Strategies
7 Strategies for Kicking Your Startup Into High Gear
McKinsey's Seven Ss framework can help you transform your venture to achieve faster growth.
Startups
When Are You Actually Ready to Launch a Startup?
How about 10 years, the time you'll need to gain expertise in your industry
Investors
4 Steps to Beating the Odds and Winning Startup Capital
How can an entrepreneur gets the cash instead of being mentally -- if not physically -- dismissed by the investor in the first three minutes?
Disaster Planning
When Weather Disrupts Your Business
Writing from the Boston area after several huge snowstorms, a Babson College lecturer shares what entrepreneurs should do when Mother Nature throws normal operations off-kilter.
Leadership Qualities
5 Ways to Reach Entrepreneurial Humility
Success can make leaders arrogant, leading to corporate disaster. Can you stay humble enough for your company to survive?
Engagement
4 Keys to Crafting a Winning Startup Story
Investment decisions are supposed to be based on rational analysis. But don't discount the power of a compelling narrative to engage a funder emotionally.
Careers
6 Steps to Writing Your Own Definition of Success
Your explorations might lead to surprising discoveries along the networking trail. Interviews, internships and mentors can help you set your direction.
Bubbles
Will the Tech-Startup Bubble Burst in 2015?
Peter Cohan describes some of the key indications: a flood of late-stage investment, a spike in sky-high valuations and a rising tide of venture-capital-backed IPOs.