Jessica Pothering

Jessica Pothering

Writer, ImpactAlpha.com

Jessica is a writer for ImpactAlpha.com, focusing on impact investing, social entrepreneurship and economic development. She previously reported for financial publications covering the global private equity, real estate and insurance markets.

More From Jessica Pothering

This Firm Keeps Capital Flowing to Micro-Entrepreneurs
Impact Investing

This Firm Keeps Capital Flowing to Micro-Entrepreneurs

MicroVest is making investors comfortable while making a social impact at the same time.
5 min read
How a Grassroots Fund Profits From Looking Beyond the Money
Impact Investing

How a Grassroots Fund Profits From Looking Beyond the Money

Harold Rosen and his staff are in the business of helping -- and business is good.
5 min read
How One Man Brought Health Care to India's Poorest Populations
Impact Investing

How One Man Brought Health Care to India's Poorest Populations

Sevamob offers vital services for the equivalent of just $4 to $9 a month.
4 min read
Making a Business of Premium Coffee for Premium Social Impact
Impact Investing

Making a Business of Premium Coffee for Premium Social Impact

Based in Rwanda, KZ Noir buys coffee from more than 10,000 regional small farmers and employs over 1,200 seasonal staff, including more than 800 women.
5 min read
This Investment Firm Is Insuring Families' Rise Out of Poverty
Impact Investing

This Investment Firm Is Insuring Families' Rise Out of Poverty

LeapFrog invests in companies that offer insurance to emerging middle-class families in the developing world.
5 min read
How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California
Impact Investing

How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California

With help from the White House and some savvy investors, low-income families now have access to healthy food options.
5 min read
Sweet Deal: How One Company Found a New Way to Support Cacao Farmers
Impact Investing

Sweet Deal: How One Company Found a New Way to Support Cacao Farmers

Maya Mountain Cacao helps farmers focus on sustainable techniques and a better product while investors make a profit.
5 min read
This Group Aims to Connect Socially Responsible Startups With 'Retail' Investors
Impact Investing

This Group Aims to Connect Socially Responsible Startups With 'Retail' Investors

The TriLinc Global Impact Fund looks for established social enterprises in stable emerging markets that are ripe for growth capital.
4 min read
How Revolution Foods Made a Business of Healthy Food for Healthier Students
Impact Investing

How Revolution Foods Made a Business of Healthy Food for Healthier Students

Lunches for low-income students weren't an easy sell to investors, initially, but the results and the social good eventually became a major selling point.
5 min read
Microloan Startup Brings Banking to the 'Unbanked'
Impact Investing

Microloan Startup Brings Banking to the 'Unbanked'

Progreso Financiero combines technology with a culture of financial responsibility to do social good.
5 min read
How 'Happy Family' Became Healthy Baby-Food Pioneers
Impact Investing

How 'Happy Family' Became Healthy Baby-Food Pioneers

This organic baby food startup got acquired and took on some of the biggest players in the market.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.