Jessica Pothering

Jessica is a writer for ImpactAlpha.com, focusing on impact investing, social entrepreneurship and economic development. She previously reported for financial publications covering the global private equity, real estate and insurance markets.
This Firm Keeps Capital Flowing to Micro-Entrepreneurs
MicroVest is making investors comfortable while making a social impact at the same time.
How a Grassroots Fund Profits From Looking Beyond the Money
Harold Rosen and his staff are in the business of helping -- and business is good.
How One Man Brought Health Care to India's Poorest Populations
Sevamob offers vital services for the equivalent of just $4 to $9 a month.
Making a Business of Premium Coffee for Premium Social Impact
Based in Rwanda, KZ Noir buys coffee from more than 10,000 regional small farmers and employs over 1,200 seasonal staff, including more than 800 women.
This Investment Firm Is Insuring Families' Rise Out of Poverty
LeapFrog invests in companies that offer insurance to emerging middle-class families in the developing world.
How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California
With help from the White House and some savvy investors, low-income families now have access to healthy food options.
Sweet Deal: How One Company Found a New Way to Support Cacao Farmers
Maya Mountain Cacao helps farmers focus on sustainable techniques and a better product while investors make a profit.
This Group Aims to Connect Socially Responsible Startups With 'Retail' Investors
The TriLinc Global Impact Fund looks for established social enterprises in stable emerging markets that are ripe for growth capital.
How Revolution Foods Made a Business of Healthy Food for Healthier Students
Lunches for low-income students weren't an easy sell to investors, initially, but the results and the social good eventually became a major selling point.
Microloan Startup Brings Banking to the 'Unbanked'
Progreso Financiero combines technology with a culture of financial responsibility to do social good.
How 'Happy Family' Became Healthy Baby-Food Pioneers
This organic baby food startup got acquired and took on some of the biggest players in the market.