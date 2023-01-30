If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which Trader Joe's products would you take with you?

Michael Nagle | Getty Images

The grocery store chain asked its customers that question in its 14th annual survey ranking its most popular products across nine categories — and more than 18,000 responses followed, according to a post published by the company.

Founded by Joe Coulombe in Pasadena, California in 1967, Trader Joe's now counts more than 500 stores across the U.S., per VinePair, and continues to maintain its Tiki aesthetic and customer-centric reputation.

This year, five items that won many times over in previous rankings were transitioned to the Product Hall of Fame, which includes fan favorites like Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Soy Chorizo.

Check out the top product in each category below, along with the four runners-up in voting order:

No. 1 overall (and No. 1 in the snack category): Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Runners-up:

2. TJ's Hashbrowns

3. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

4. Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

5. 4 Chocolate Croissants

No. 1 beverage: Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage

Runners-up:

2. Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal)

3. Sparkling Peach Black Tea with Peach Juice

4. Sparkling Cranberry & Ginger Beverage (seasonal)

5. Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer

No. 1 cheese: Cheddar with Caramelized Onions

Runners-up:

2. Syrah Soaked Toscano

3. Baked Lemon Ricotta (seasonal)

4. Blueberry & Vanilla Chèvre

5. Brie (various)

No. 1 entree: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Runners-up:

2. Chicken Tikka Masala

3. Kung Pao Chicken

4. Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (seasonal)

5. BBQ Teriyaki Chicken

No. 1 household: Scented candles

Runners-up:

2. Daily Facial Sunscreen

3. Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Cream

4. Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo & Conditioner

5. Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask

No. 1 produce: Bananas

Runners-up:

2. Teeny Tiny Avocados

3. Honeycrisp Apples

4. Brussels Sprouts

5. Organic Carrots of Many Colors

No. 1 snack: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Runners-up:

2. Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers

3. Organic Corn Chip Dippers

4. World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs

5. Crunchy Curls

No. 1 sweet/dessert: Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

Runners-up:

2. Danish Kringle (various)

3. Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

4. Chocolate Lava Cakes

5. Brookie

No. 1 vegan/vegetarian: Kale & Cashew Pesto

Runners-up:

2. Vegetable Fried Rice

3. Beefless Bulgogi

4. Palak Paneer

5. Cauliflower Gnocchi

