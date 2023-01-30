These Are the 9 Best Trader Joe's Products, According to Customers — Plus Why Some Former Winners No Longer Top the List
More than 18,000 responses rolled in, ranking items across nine categories.
If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which Trader Joe's products would you take with you?
The grocery store chain asked its customers that question in its 14th annual survey ranking its most popular products across nine categories — and more than 18,000 responses followed, according to a post published by the company.
Founded by Joe Coulombe in Pasadena, California in 1967, Trader Joe's now counts more than 500 stores across the U.S., per VinePair, and continues to maintain its Tiki aesthetic and customer-centric reputation.
This year, five items that won many times over in previous rankings were transitioned to the Product Hall of Fame, which includes fan favorites like Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Soy Chorizo.
Check out the top product in each category below, along with the four runners-up in voting order:
No. 1 overall (and No. 1 in the snack category): Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Runners-up:
2. TJ's Hashbrowns
3. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
4. Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend
5. 4 Chocolate Croissants
No. 1 beverage: Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage
Runners-up:
2. Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal)
3. Sparkling Peach Black Tea with Peach Juice
4. Sparkling Cranberry & Ginger Beverage (seasonal)
5. Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer
No. 1 cheese: Cheddar with Caramelized Onions
Runners-up:
2. Syrah Soaked Toscano
3. Baked Lemon Ricotta (seasonal)
4. Blueberry & Vanilla Chèvre
5. Brie (various)
No. 1 entree: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice
Runners-up:
2. Chicken Tikka Masala
3. Kung Pao Chicken
4. Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (seasonal)
5. BBQ Teriyaki Chicken
No. 1 household: Scented candles
Runners-up:
2. Daily Facial Sunscreen
3. Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Cream
4. Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo & Conditioner
5. Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask
No. 1 produce: Bananas
Runners-up:
2. Teeny Tiny Avocados
3. Honeycrisp Apples
4. Brussels Sprouts
5. Organic Carrots of Many Colors
No. 1 snack: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Runners-up:
2. Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers
3. Organic Corn Chip Dippers
4. World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs
5. Crunchy Curls
No. 1 sweet/dessert: Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones
Runners-up:
2. Danish Kringle (various)
3. Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
4. Chocolate Lava Cakes
5. Brookie
No. 1 vegan/vegetarian: Kale & Cashew Pesto
Runners-up:
2. Vegetable Fried Rice
3. Beefless Bulgogi
4. Palak Paneer
5. Cauliflower Gnocchi
