Linda Yaccarino announced on Tuesday that she was leaving her role as X's chief executive.

Linda Yaccarino is stepping down as X's CEO after two years, she wrote on the platform.

"I'm incredibly proud of the X team," Yaccarino wrote. "The historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable. We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform."

Related: Who Is Linda Yaccarino? Everything to Know About Twitter's New CEO

After two incredible years, I've decided to step down as CEO of ?.



When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025

X owner Elon Musk replied to the post with a short: "Thank you for your contributions."

Yaccarino began as CEO of X in May of 2023, after Musk bought the company, then known as Twitter, for $44 billion. At the time, Yaccarino said her mission was the make the app a "global town square."

Yaccarino did not give a reason for her departure, nor did she announce what's next. The New York Times reports that Yaccarino told employees earlier this week about her plans.

Related: 'Futures Are Intertwined': Elon Musk xAI Buys His Own Social Media Platform, X, in a $33 Billion Deal