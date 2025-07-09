Elon Musk Gives One-Sentence Response to Linda Yaccarino Stepping Down as CEO of X Linda Yaccarino announced on Tuesday that she was leaving her role as X's chief executive.

By Erin Davis

Samuel Corum/Bloomberg | Getty Images
Linda Yaccarino, chief executive officer of X Corp., center, during a signing ceremony for S. 146, the Take It Down Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Linda Yaccarino is stepping down as X's CEO after two years, she wrote on the platform.

"I'm incredibly proud of the X team," Yaccarino wrote. "The historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable. We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform."

X owner Elon Musk replied to the post with a short: "Thank you for your contributions."

Yaccarino began as CEO of X in May of 2023, after Musk bought the company, then known as Twitter, for $44 billion. At the time, Yaccarino said her mission was the make the app a "global town square."

Yaccarino did not give a reason for her departure, nor did she announce what's next. The New York Times reports that Yaccarino told employees earlier this week about her plans.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

