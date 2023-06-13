Yaccarino was announced as the new Twitter CEO on May 12.

It's the dawn of a new era as Linda Yaccarino begins her role as CEO of Twitter, succeeding company owner Elon Musk who served in the interim position for less than a year.

Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal advertising executive, penned a letter to employees on Monday titled "Building Twitter 2.0 Together," referencing the new age of Twitter that Musk had referenced when he announced that Yaccarino would be taking over as leader via the social media platform.

The new CEO unsurprisingly began her letter by praising Musk's accomplishments in his space exploration company SpaceX and electric vehicle company Tesla, underscoring his ability to make major "transformation" in both industries and noting that Twitter — or the "global town square" as Twitter leadership has been calling it — is also in need of a change.

Related: Linda Yaccarino Is The New CEO Of Twitter

"Twitter is on a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication," Yaccarino penned. "We're on the precipice of making history—and that's not an empty promise. That's our reality."

Yaccarino told employees that "literally everything is possible" in enacting change and "reinvention" for the platform, urging them to "think big" and have the mindset that team Twitter needs to "do it all together."

"It's rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet," she said. "That's exactly why I'm here – with all of you."

Yaccarino was officially announced as Musk's successor on May 12 via Twitter.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.



Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Prior to her move to Twitter, Yaccarino was the Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal.

"She is the strategic and operational bridge across the entirety of NBCUniversal's global networks, properties, and business units … Yaccarino oversees all Global, National and Local Ad Sales, Partnerships, Marketing, Ad Tech, Data, Measurement, and Strategic Initiatives," her online bio with the company read at the time.