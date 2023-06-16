On June 5, Elon Musk officially passed the CEO torch to a new leader: Linda Yaccarino, an accomplished advertising executive who formerly worked at NBC Universal.

Since Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the social media platform has been on a bumpy road: advertisers have been leaving in droves, users have grown agitated with ongoing changes (including the integration of Twitter Blue), and the mass layoffs have ignited internal frustration at the company.

In December, Musk put out a poll on Twitter, asking the platform to weigh in on his fate as the social media's first-in-command: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." The people spoke and, two days later, Musk stated he would step down as CEO as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job."

And yet, Twitter's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, is anything but that. The 60-year-old media veteran officially stepped into her new role on June 5th (about two weeks earlier than expected, per Musk's original announcement on May 12).

So, who is Yaccarino, Twitter's new first-in-command? Here's everything to know about the advertising powerhouse and Twitter's new CEO.

Where is Linda Yaccarino from?

Linda Yaccarino is an Italian-American who grew up in Deer Park, New York. Yaccarino later went to Pennsylvania State University, where she graduated in 1985 with a degree in telecommunications.

What was Linda Yaccarino's last job?

Yaccarino joins Twitter after working in the advertising industry for decades. Her former role was chairman of advertising and client partnerships at NBC Universal, where she was in charge of the company's market strategy and advertising revenue for NBC's cable, broadcast, and digital assets.

"It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team," Yaccarino said in a statement announcing her departure from NBC. "We've transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we've accomplished together."

Yaccarino had been at NBC for almost 12 years by the time of her departure. Formerly, she worked at Turner Broadcasting Systems for two decades, holding a variety of roles from executive vice president to chief operating officer.

Does Linda Yaccarino have a family?

Yaccarino met her husband, Claude Madrazo on a blind date, BBC noted. The couple has two children, and they reside in Sea Cliff, New York.

What has Linda Yaccarino said about being Twitter's new CEO?

While taking command of Twitter in its current state is no easy task, Yaccarino has voiced excitement about the new role. Last month, on both Twitter and LinkedIn, Yaccarino said she has been "inspired" by former Twitter CEO Musk's "vision to create a brighter future."

"Now, I'm excited to help bring that vision to Twitter and transform the business together. Everyone's feedback is VITAL to Twitter's future. And I'm here for all of it," the new CEO wrote on LinkedIn.

What does Elon Musk now do at Twitter?

Now that Yaccarino has filled the CEO position, Musk tweeted in May that his role will transition to executive chair, CTO, and overseeing product design and new technology.