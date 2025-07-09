Here's the Exact Amount of Money You Need to Be Wealthy, According to a Charles Schwab Survey Financial service giant Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey reveals some eye-popping numbers.

By David James

Charles Schwab's 2025 Modern Wealth Survey has pinpointed the precise figure needed to be considered wealthy in the U.S. Quick, run and check your accounts to see if you have it: $2.3 million.

That's down from last year's survey, which put the wealth tipping point at $2.5 million. The 2025 survey also found that to be "financially comfortable," respondents said you need to have $839,000 tucked away.

The survey took into account responses from over 2,000 adults aged 21-75 who live in the U.S., with some numbers averaged out by generation. Broken down by age, Gen Z had a lower threshold for wealth and comfort.

How much is needed to be wealthy, according to different generations

  • Gen Z: $1.7 million
  • Millennials: $2.1 million
  • Gen X: $2.1 million
  • Boomers: $2.8 million

How much is needed to be comfortable

  • Gen Z: $329,000
  • Millennials: $847,000
  • Gen X: $783,000
  • Boomers: $943,000

Going a little deeper, Schwab asked respondents to define what "wealthy" means to them. Here are the buckets where their answers landed:

  • 45% "Happiness"
  • 44% "Amount of money I have"
  • 37% "Physical health"
  • 32% "Mental health"
  • 24% "Quality of my relationships"
  • 24% "Life experiences"
  • 20% "Accomplishments"
  • 18% "Amount of free time"
  • 17% "Material possessions"

When asked if they fit their own categorizations of being wealthy or if they were on track to become wealthy, Gen Z led the pack with hopefulness, with 43% saying yes. On the other end of the spectrum, only 20% of Boomers believed that they were or ever would be in the wealthy category. Come on, Boomers, you can't give up now!

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

