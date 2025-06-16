What Is 'Doom Spending'? The Trend Takes a Toll on Personal Finances — and Members of This Generation Are Most at Risk. U.S. consumers owe more than $1 trillion on their credit cards.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Dan Bova

Key Takeaways

  • People must spend about $1,237 to buy the same goods and services that cost $1,000 when the pandemic-induced recession hit, per Bankrate.
  • A new study from Intuit Credit Karma found that many Americans are turning to "low-buy" or "no-buy" lifestyles — while others are taking a different approach.

Consumer prices are 23.7% higher than they were in February 2020, which means Americans must spend about $1,237 to buy the same goods and services that cost $1,000 when the pandemic-induced recession hit, according to a Bankrate analysis.

Some people have responded to the rise in expenses with an effort to curb their consumption. A new study from Intuit Credit Karma found that many Americans are turning to "low-buy" (44%) or "no-buy" (42%) lifestyles: restricting spending or committing to shop only for items that need to be replaced.

Related: Want a Job That Pays Enough for a Comfortable Lifestyle? You'll Have the Best Shot in This U.S. City — and the Worst in 4 Others.

The most common reasons for embracing a low-buy or no-buy challenge are to build savings (41%), pay down debt (37%) and cover basic necessities (30%), according to the research.

Gen Z adults and millennials, in particular, find it difficult to build wealth. Despite 63% of them believing that investing in the stock market will set them up for financial success, 61% are not saving for retirement each month, a poll from CNBC and Generation Lab revealed.

Intuit Credit Karma's research found that more than half of Gen Z report participating in or considering low-buy and no-buy challenges.

Related: This Buzzy Retirement Strategy Is Helping Young People Escape the 9-5 Before Becoming Millionaires — Here's How to Pull It Off

However, Gen Z respondents are also most likely to admit to "doom spending" (41%). Doom spending is the habit of making impulsive purchases — often items that people don't need or can't afford — to ease feelings of anxiety and hopelessness.

Many Gen Z respondents (42%) report "panic buying" products out of fear of price hikes or shortages as well.

Additionally, Gen Z is most susceptible to TikTok discourse: 43% say social media content related to tariffs has influenced their spending, fueling purchases on shopping apps like DHGate or from advertised wholesalers they saw in trending TikTok videos, per Intuit Credit Karma.

It might be difficult to put an exact number on doom spending's financial toll, but U.S. consumers owe more than $1 trillion on their credit cards, and the average American credit card debt balance is $6,580, Motley Fool Money reported.

Related: Americans in These 5 U.S. States Might Fare the Worst in Retirement. How Do Your Numbers Compare?

Ashlee Piper, a former political strategist and the author of No New Things: A Radically Simple 30-Day Guide to Saving Money, the Planet, and Your Sanity, has some words of wisdom for anyone who wants to reduce doom spending with a low-buy challenge.

"No matter how much time folks can try the challenge for, they're going to see benefits," Piper, who paid off $22,000 debt and saved $36,000 with her "no new things" challenge, told Entrepreneur earlier this year. "What's more, if someone has any concern or stress around trying the 'no new things challenge,' that in and of itself should be a sign that it's time to go for it."
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

The Overlooked AI Advantage That's Helping Businesses Move Faster and Smarter

While the AI race is focused on scale, the next breakthrough advantage isn't in bigger models—it's in smaller, smarter ones.

By Nuri Cankaya
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

How David Beckham and Shaun Neff Are Creating Buzz Around Their New Snack Brand BEEUP

Soccer superstar David Beckham and serial entrepreneur Shaun Neff teamed up to launch BEEUP, a new fruit snack powered by honey.

By Dan Bova
Business Process

I Was Rejected on Shark Tank — Now I Run a $2.5 Million Business. Here Are 5 Lessons I've Learned the Hard Way

I didn't get a deal on Shark Tank, but that rejection forced me to build a better company. Here's how I turned that loss into $2.5 million in ARR and the lessons you can use to scale smarter.

By Ryan Naylor
Business News

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump Announce the Launch of Trump Mobile

The Trump Organization unveiled a new wireless service and a gold smartphone.

By David James
Business Solutions

Don't Wait for a Breach — Here Are 5 Easy Steps to Fortify Your Cybersecurity

Cybercrime could drain over $639 billion from the U.S. in 2025 — and hit $1.82 trillion by 2028. Is your enterprise ready, or is a single careless click all it takes to bring it down?

By Andres Tovar