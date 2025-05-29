Americans in These 5 U.S. States Might Fare the Worst in Retirement. How Do Your Numbers Compare? One in five Americans aged 50 and over have no retirement savings.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Factors like 401(k) balances, median incomes, cost of living and more can help determine retirement readiness.
  • See where Americans are the most and least prepared for retirement across the U.S., per Western & Southern Financial Group.

One in five Americans aged 50 and over has no retirement savings, and more than half worry that they won't have enough money to last once they leave the workforce, according to an AARP survey.

However, where U.S. workers live can have a significant impact on their retirement readiness.

Getting familiar with some of the key averages in your state, from 401(k) balances to median incomes, life expectancies, cost of living and more, can help you understand just how prepared you are — or aren't — for your golden years.

Western & Southern Financial Group examined those metrics and others to rank all 50 states based on where retirees have the best and worst readiness for retirement.

New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Vermont came out on top for states where people are most prepared for retirement, per the study.

What's more, residents in Connecticut and New Jersey reported the highest average 401(k) balances: $546,000 and $514,000, respectively. Residents over the age of 65 in those states also have high median incomes — over $96,000.

Americans living in West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and Arizona may fare the worst in retirement, according to the research.

Mississippi and Arkansas residents reported some of the lowest average 401(k) balances, at $348,000 and $364,000, respectively. In West Virginia and Arkansas, residents over the age of 65 have median incomes under $58,000.

Check out Western & Southern Financial Group's full ranking of Americans' retirement readiness by state below:

Image Credit: Courtesy of Western & Southern Financial Group
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

