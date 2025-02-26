Here's how long a $1 million retirement nest egg will last given each state's cost of living.

A Northwestern Mutual study showed that the magic number for retirement, or the number that U.S. adults think they will need to save to retire comfortably, leaped to $1.46 million in 2024, up from $951,000 in 2019.

Americans, on average, reported having saved $88,400 for retirement in 2024, per the same study, leaving a $1.37 million gap between goals and reality.

Now, a new analysis from GoBankingRates released earlier this month examined just how far a hypothetical $1 million in retirement savings will stretch in each state when combined with Social Security benefits.

GoBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, and Missouri's Economic and Research Information Center to find how long a $1 million retirement nest egg will last given each state's cost of living.

Related: Where Do You Have the Most Buying Power? In These 4 Cities, Your Paycheck Is Worth More Than It Seems.

The study calculated the cost of living by looking at the prices of necessities like housing, food, transportation, and utilities in each state. The researchers did not include federal and state income taxes in their estimates. The average monthly Social Security retirement check in January was $1,976, per the Social Security Administration.

The states where retirement funds run out the fastest usually have the highest cost of living and the greatest average monthly expenditures.

Hawaii tops the list; $1 million in retirement savings, plus Social Security benefits, would last less than 13 years in the state. One cause could be high housing costs due to restrictive land use regulations that only allow for 4% of the state's land to be used for residential purposes. The resulting land scarcity means high home prices — the median price of a home in Hawaii is 2.7 times the national average with a median price of $850,000.

California and Massachusetts are also states where $1 million in retirement savings runs out in less than 20 years. GoBankingRates estimates that monthly expenses in those states are higher than $2,200, with Californians spending more on groceries per month than any other state's residents. Housing in Massachusetts is priced 108% higher than the national average.

Related: $1 Million Retirement Savings Won't Last 25 Years Anywhere in the U.S. — But It Will Go the Furthest in These 6 States

On the flip side, a $1 million retirement nest egg could last for over 70 years in five states where the cost of living is low: Oklahoma (71 years), Louisiana (76 years), Arkansas (76 years), Mississippi (87 years) and West Virginia (88 years). Factoring in Social Security, monthly expenses come out to less than $1,200 in these states, per GoBankingRates.

West Virginia has a cost of living 9% lower than the national average, with housing 21% lower than average, according to RentCafe. The World Population Review estimated in a 2024 ranking that Mississippi had the lowest cost of living in the U.S. with the lowest housing prices overall.

Here are the states where $1 million in retirement savings will last the longest, and where it will run out fast.

States Where $1 Million in Retirement Savings Will Run Out More Quickly

1. Hawaii

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,761

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $80,125

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 12.48

2. California

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,269

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $61,406

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 16.29

3. Massachusetts

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,340

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $51,686

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 19.35

4. Washington

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,096

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $45,629

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 21.92

5. New Jersey

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,001

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $41,315

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 24.20

6. Colorado

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,899

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $39,759

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 25.15

7. New Hampshire

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,081

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $38,052

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 26.28

8. Utah

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,893

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $37,797

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 26.46

9. Oregon

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,017

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $37,346

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 26.78

10. Rhode Island

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,113

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $36,920

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 27.09

States Where $1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts the Longest

1. West Virginia

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,833

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $11,263

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 88.79

2. Mississippi

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,784

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $11,473

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 87.16

3. Arkansas

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,725

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $13,000

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 76.93

4. Louisiana

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,785

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $13,065

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 76.54

5. Oklahoma

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,832

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $14,048

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 71.18

6. Kentucky

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,864

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $14,456

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 69.17

7. Alabama

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,794

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $14,874

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 67.23

8. Iowa

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,836

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $15,158

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 65.97

9. Kansas

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,801

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $15,315

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 65.29

10. Ohio

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,853

Annual total cost of living for one person after Social Security benefits: $16,099

How many years $1M and Social Security benefits will last: 62.12

Click here for the full report.