Household Incomes Are Up For the First Time in 4 Years. Here's Which States Have the Highest Gains. Some states saw median incomes decrease.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. Census Bureau data found that incomes increased significantly in 2023 for the first time since 2019.
  • From 2022 to 2023, median household incomes went from $77,540 to $80,610.

For the first time in four years, median household incomes have increased, hitting $80,610 in 2023 compared to $77,540 in 2022.

A report released earlier this month from the U.S. Census Bureau tracked household incomes across the country for 2023 and compared the numbers to incomes tracked for 2022. Census data found that incomes inched up significantly in 2023 for the first time since 2019.

From 2022 to 2023, the number of people in the workforce also increased, by 2.2 million employees.

The income gains were not distributed evenly, with 11 states seeing median incomes decline. Maryland had the biggest fall, from $112,500 to $102,000. North Dakota, Louisiana, New Jersey, and Minnesota also recorded median income drops above 4%.

South Dakota was the standout state showing the biggest gains (median household income increased by 17% or over $11,000 to $81,740) from 2022 to 2023.

Other states also saw tremendous income growth. Here are the top five states with the biggest income gains from 2022 to 2023, according to Census data.

1. South Dakota

2023 Income: $81,740

2022 Income: $69,850

Percentage increase: 17%

2. Vermont

2023 Income: $85,190

2022 Income: $75,060

Percentage increase: 13.5%

3. Arkansas

2023 Income: $63,250

2022 Income: $56,120

Percentage increase: 12.7%

4. New Hampshire

2023 Income: $98,780

2022 Income: $88,350

Percentage increase: 11.8%

5. Kansas

2023 Income: $84,830

2022 Income: $75,950

Percentage increase: 11.7%

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

