About 4.2 million Americans are eligible for retirement this year.

Social Security Administration figures show that a record 4.2 million Americans will turn 65 in 2025. And with more Americans than ever reaching retirement age this year, where will they choose to live?

Several factors can make a state a good place to retire. That's why senior living technology company Seniorly looked at nine metrics (cost of living, income taxes, Supplemental Security payments, weather, entertainment options, doctor availability, long-term care spending, the community of older adults, and the overall health status of the state's senior population) to formulate their recently released a study ranking all 50 states, and Washington D.C.

Related: Are You on Track to Retire Well? A Financial Expert Reveals the Critical Milestones to Hit at Every Age — Plus 3 Common Oversights.

At the top of the list was Washington D.C., which had a high availability of doctors, or 769 doctors per 10,000 retirees. It also had ample recreational opportunities, like golf courses and museums, and gave seniors a substantial Supplemental Security payment of $1,094 per month.

However, the nation's capital did present some drawbacks, mainly a high cost of living and a maximum personal income tax rate of 10.75%.

Wyoming and South Dakota, which have no personal income tax, made the top ten list for their affordability and high quality of life.

While other lists have labeled Florida the best place to retire, Seniorly ranked the Sunshine State No. 18 because the state's Medicaid program spends $542 per senior on long-term care compared to D.C.'s $12,993 per senior.

New Jersey stood out as the worst-ranked state overall for retirement because of its lack of affordability, high cost of living, and 10.75% maximum income tax rate. It also had a low Supplemental Security Income payment of $660 and a low number (268) of arts and recreational facilities per 100,000 seniors.

Related: Can You Afford to Retire? Here's How Much Americans Spend Daily in Retirement

Massachusetts was ranked the seventh worst state to retire. Seniorly called the Bay State the least affordable state in the U.S. for retirees.

Here are the best and worst states to retire in the U.S. in 2025, according to the report.

The Best States

1. Washington D.C.

2. Montana

3. Wyoming

4. Alaska

5. Pennsylvania

6. South Dakota

7. Vermont

8. North Dakota

9. Rhode Island

10. Maine

The Worst States

1. New Jersey

2. Alabama

3. Kansas

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Mississippi

7. Massachusetts

8. South Carolina

9. Texas

10. Arizona

For the full list, click here.

Related: These Are the 'Wealthiest and Safest' Places to Retire in the U.S. None of Them Are in Florida — and 2 States Swept the List.