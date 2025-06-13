Without intentionally building personal wealth, you could have a successful business and nothing to show for it.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you start and grow a business, you must devote your full mental, emotional and financial attention. Due to this, entrepreneurs usually prioritize growth over personal wealth. But the truth is, without intentionally building personal wealth, you could find yourself with a successful business and nothing to show for it personally.

I get it. Wealth building isn't as exciting as entrepreneurship. It isn't about flashy investments or overnight success. Instead, it's about making consistent financial habits that open doors to long-term freedom. So, to ensure your personal wealth is growing along with your business, here are ten practical financial habits entrepreneurs should adopt.

1. Separate personal and business finances

The best way to manage your personal and business finances is to clearly distinguish between the two. But this is more than just bookkeeping. It's about mindset. When your personal finances are entangled with your business finances, it is virtually impossible to gauge your true wealth or make strategic decisions.

What to do:

Set up separate business bank accounts and credit lines.

You should pay yourself a regular salary or draw, regardless of how modest it is.

Don't fund personal expenses from your business account. This can cause tax problems and confuse your cash flow.

In addition to simplifying taxes, this discipline reinforces the idea that a business is not your identity nor your personal deposit account.

Related: Why is it Necessary to Keep Personal Finances and Business Accounts Separate for Entrepreneurs

2. Pay yourself first

This principle holds even more significance for entrepreneurs. Too many entrepreneurs wait until they "get ahead" before removing their money from their company. The problem? Moments like that rarely occur unless you make them happen.

What to do:

Every month, allocate a percentage of your business revenue to savings or investments.

Set up automatic transfers to IRAs, brokerage accounts or savings accounts.

You are an investor, so treat yourself as such.

If you make wealth-building a non-negotiable part of your life, you break the cycle of reinvesting every dollar and establish financial security.

3. Build a business emergency fund

Undoubtedly, unexpected expenses are not just a personal problem; they also affect businesses. Stimulating wealth growth by constantly paying off debt or putting out fires with your savings is a recipe for disaster.

What to do:

Maintain an emergency fund for your business equal to three to six months' operating expenses.

Use it only for true business emergencies, not slow sales months or late payments.

Just as you would a personal emergency fund, replenish it consistently.

This cushion will protect your business and personal assets when times are tough.

4. Diversify your income streams

Sure, your business may be your baby. But putting all your eggs in one basket is a risky strategy. A smart entrepreneur diversifies their income beyond their core business.

What to do:

Take advantage of licensing opportunities, online courses and digital products.

Invest your profits from the business in real estate, index funds or stocks that yield dividends.

Consider affiliate income, brand partnerships or strategic side investments.

It's all about generating multiple wealth-generating sources from your business cash flow.

5. Save for retirement even without a 401(k)

Since most entrepreneurs lack access to employer-sponsored retirement plans, they neglect retirement planning. However, self-employed individuals can use powerful tools when they take the initiative, since they can access them.

What to do:

Depending on your business structure, you may want to open a SEP IRA, Solo 401(k), or SIMPLE IRA.

If possible, maximize your contributions. 401(k) contributions for 2025 will be $70,000 or 100% of earned income, whichever is less. In SEP IRAs, the contribution limit is $70,000, while the compensation limit is $350,000. You can contribute $16,500 to the SIMPLE IRA, plus $3,500 if you're 50 or older. In addition, those ages 60 to 63 receive a higher catch-up limit of $5,250.

Over time, even modest contributions can have a powerful effect if you start early and stay consistent.

6. Get strategic with taxes

For entrepreneurs, poor tax planning is a significant source of wealth leakage. Unless you have a smart strategy in place, you can pay more than you must. Or, even worse, you may be surprised by a hefty bill that forces you to dip into your savings.

What to do:

Find a CPA who specializes in small businesses and is proactive.

Be diligent about tracking all business expenses and deductions.

Take advantage of pass-through taxation and self-employment tax strategies by forming an LLC or S-Corp.

When you minimize your tax liability, more money stays in your pocket and can be redirected toward building wealth.

7. Invest in financial education

Financial literacy is a lifelong pursuit for the most successful entrepreneurs. You can maximize your income by knowing the basics of investing, taxes, and personal finance.

What to do:

Every quarter, read one book on finance or investing (e.g., The Psychology of Money , Profit First ).

, ). Follow financial advisors like Michael Kitces or podcasts aimed at entrepreneurs, like How I Built This with Guy Raz.

Ideally, you should work with a fee-based financial advisor who has experience working with small businesses when you are ready.

A sound understanding of finance gives you control and confidence, two essential elements of long-term financial success.

Related: The 10 Best Podcasts Every Entrepreneur Should Listen to for Growth, Strategy, and Success

8. Protect your wealth with insurance and legal structures

The concept of wealth goes beyond accumulation to include protection as well. When unprepared, a lawsuit, accident, or unexpected disability can derail everything you've built.

What to do:

Your business should have appropriate liability insurance, and you should consider umbrella coverage as well.

Establish an LLC or corporation to limit personal liability.

If you have dependents or business partners, consider getting disability insurance and life insurance.

As your assets grow, create a simple estate plan or trust.

A house without a foundation is like a wealth-building project without risk management.

9. Know when to reinvest and when not to

It's tempting to funnel every dollar back into your business during growth phases. However, over-investing can lead to a costly trap if you fail to accumulate personal wealth.

What to do:

Establish a reinvestment plan that outlines clear expectations for return on investment.

Set aside a set percentage of profits for reinvestment, personal savings, and taxes.

It is important to remember that your business is only an engine for wealth, not a destination in itself.

Don't invest blindly; reinvest smartly.

10. Regularly review and adjust your financial plan

Building wealth is not a matter of "set it and forget it." As your business grows, you must adjust your financial situation, goals, and risk tolerance accordingly. Staying on track and taking advantage of opportunities should be a regular routine.

What to do:

Establish a "money day" to review your business and finances every three months, annually, or biannually.

Keep track of your net worth, review your investment performance, and determine how much you save.

Do you want to reach financial freedom, retire early, or plan your legacy? Review your goals annually.

Small adjustments made consistently can have a powerful impact. Your financial plan should be as dynamic, intentional, and growth-oriented as possible.

Related: 5 Questions to Ask to Make Sure Your Company's Financial Plan Is on Track

Treat yourself like a shareholder

Are you ready for the mindset shift that will change everything? Rather than seeing yourself as a founder, act like a shareholder. In addition to getting paid, shareholders expect a return on their investment.

Even though your business may grow, wealth comes from what you keep, not just what you make. Establishing disciplined financial habits early on will help you build a thriving company and a lifestyle of true financial freedom.