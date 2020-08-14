Reading

Think You Can Read as Much as Warren Buffett? You Better Learn to Speed Read.

Discover the secrets of some of today's most successful businesspeople.
Image credit: Andre A. Xavier

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

What do Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have in common besides their multi-billion dollar net worths? They read a lot. Both Gates and Buffett are well-known speed readers who are no strangers to reading hundreds of books every year. While that may not be the only secret to their success, being able to absorb book after book is certainly a valuable asset. The more you can read, the more you can learn, and the better in touch you'll be with what's happening in your industry and in the world.

If you'd like to read more, you need to read faster. And the Become A Speed Reading Machine is a course that can help you read more books.

Here, you'll learn the step-by-step blueprint that instructor Brandon Hakim uses to read more than 300 books every year. Hakim is a self-made entrepreneur who has gleaned secrets and tips from such titans as Gates and Buffett and built a digital media business from scratch. Speed reading is one of his key assets and one of his keys to success.

In this course, you'll understand why everything you learned in school stops you from reading more than 20 books per year. Hakim will help you unlearn this habit and discover new tricks to double your reading speed and increase your comprehension. You'll also learn how to take what you learn from books and turn them into actionable steps toward growing your career and your wealth. 

Normally $195, you can get this 2.5-hour get this 2.5-hour Become A Speed Reading Machine course for just $25 today.

