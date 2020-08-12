3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Bhagvat Gita to Guide Them Through Toughest Times

August 12, 2020 4 min read

We all need guidance to keep us motivated during difficult hours. When there is darkness, we all need hope. We all need lessons to grow better and one of the best things about entrepreneurs is that they are always curious to learn.

The world at the moment is struggling, we are living in the hardest times. However, a peek into the excerpts from Bhagavad Gita can transform your lives forever.

As much as these words of wisdom appear as the mystical text, the conversation between Pandava warrior, Arjuna, and Lord Krishna (An avatar of Hindu God Vishnu) can sail you through the toughest times.

Bringing you principles that are more than 2500 years old but can lead the way for any era or generation:

"Karmanye vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karmaphalaheturbhurma Te Sangostvakarmani."

Meaning: You have a right to perform your prescribed duty, but you are not entitled to the fruits of actions

Lesson: We all try to understand 'karma', however, it's true meaning is quite similar. You as a person should focus on your work and who better than an entrepreneur can understand this? Keep giving your best that's the only thing you can do, you don't know the result nor can you control it. If you work, thinking about the end result, you will never enjoy the process of reaching it. Entrepreneurs often get so carried away with the hope to succeed that they lose their path and fail before even reaching the point. Your duty is to work and enjoy it, leave everything less.

“Krodhaad bhavati sammohah sammohaat smriti vibhramah, Smritibhramshaad buddhinaasho buddhinaashaat pranashyati”

Meaning: “From anger comes delusion; from delusion the loss of memory; from loss of memory the destruction of discrimination; from the destruction of discrimination he perishes”.

Lesson: we often lose our anger and take steps that we shouldn't have. The first mantra for any entrepreneur is to have control over their aggression. Angry makes us lose our sense of ability to think straight, making us delusional. In anger, you do or say things that are irreversible and can cause irreparable destruction. When you can't think rationally, you automatically can't succeed. The simple solution to this is to be calm, have patience, and resolve issues with a sane head.

“tasmad asaktah satatam karyam karma samacara Asakto hy acaran karma param apnoti purushah”

Meaning: “Without being attached to the fruits of activities, one should act as a matter of duty; for by working without attachment, one attains the Supreme”

Any business can sustain based on harmony and good equations. But with relationships comes attachment and that's where emotions have the capability to overpower things. Getting attached to does boost us but at the same time, it limits our ability. The thought of an object of your desire being taken away from you can leave you devastated. Getting obsessed with fame, money, success not only makes you lose your loved one but even takes away the better of you. Be focused on your goal but not so attached that you can't understand where you are going wrong.

“vasamsi jirnani yatha vihaya Navani grhnati naro ‘parani Tatha sarirani vihaya jarnani Anyani samyati navani dehi”

Meaning: “As a person puts on new garments, giving up old ones, similarly, the soul accepts new material bodies, giving up the old and useless ones”

Lesson: Adaption is the key and Covid-19 indeed thought all the entrepreneurs that. As a business mind, you need to be open to change and adapt to trends. As the market transform, rework on your strategy and work plan. Change is the only thing constant. This is Universal Law. You can either become a billionaire or Pauper in a second. Innovate, learn, grow, improve.!

The thing about lessons from Bhagvat Geeta is that it not just implements to personal life, but even professional. It's a way of living and if you can practice the true meaning of it, your life will change for better!