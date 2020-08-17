WhatsApp to Launch New Features That Will Transform Your Chatting Experience

August 17, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp is working on launching new features. From advance search, multi-device support, to permanent mute option, web search, and a lot more, the new features are everything that the users have been looking for.

Lately, the messaging app was found testing a lot of features and they also unveiled messenger rooms for the iPhone users and new animated stickers for both Andriod and iOS users.

Considering how WhatsApp has become an integral part of our day-to-day lives, the features that will be launched comes as an advantage that will surely change our chatting experience.

Permanent Mute Switch

Aren't we all tired of the notifications? How many times do we put the group on mute, only to release after a point it's active again. With this option, you can be part of the super-active group but make sure they are muted forever!

Multi-device Support

One of the vital features WhatsApp has been working on is multi-device support. Once launched, this particular feature will allow users to actively use the app on your device using one account. Worried about chats? Well, the developers are also working on syncing the chat history on various devices as well.

Up to 50 Members Video Chat

The Room Integration feature now allows you to users to chat with up to 50 people in a single video call.

Expiring Messages

What you could set a limited time on your WhatsApp chats? Well, they are reportedly working on the expiring messages feature that will let you delete or expire the message after seven days. All you need to do is activate the settings and get a time limit to your chats.

138 New Emojis

The best part of chats is the emojis that add a personal touch to your conversation. WhatsApp has recently rolled out 138 new emojis in the latest Android beta version of the app.

Search the Web

WhatsApp's new university has circulated tons of fake news and created unwanted hatred around. Keeping the rise of fake news spread in mind, they will soon be rolling out the Search The Web feature to. The feature is already available in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Talking about the launch the company wrote on their blog, “WhatsApp provides a special forwarded label to messages shared in chats that have been forwarded many times. These two arrows help people know when they’ve received a message that was not written by close contact. Earlier this year, we set limits on how many times they can be sent at once to maintain the private nature of WhatsApp."

Group Video Chat

Yes, there is already a video chat option in the group. However, the twist here is soon users will be able to pick the participants, making sure not everyone in the group joins in. It will be a group call of up to 8 participants.

Advanced Search Mode

Recently WhatsApp feature trackers spotted testing the Advance Search Mode. Once lanched the users can easily search for videos, pictures, documents, and more on the search bar.

Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

We already have a dark mode on our phone application. Soon WhatsApp dark mode will be out on web and desktop.