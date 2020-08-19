How to Prepare for NEET While Staying at Home

August 19, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire workforce has been put to a halt and because of the lockdown; everyone is staying in their homes. The outbreak of COVID-19 has not only created a global health crisis but it has also impacted the different sectors in different ways. Just like any other sector, a drastic impact has been seen in the education sector as well. Most of the governments around the world have temporarily shut down all schools and colleges. In India too, as a part of lockdown, all the educational institutions have been closed. As a result, all the learning institutions are switching to online classes to make sure that the students are still in touch with their studies.



NEET 2020 exam date has been revised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and now the NEET 2020 will be conducted on 13th September 2020. NEET is one of the toughest medical college entrance exams that take place annually. Students preparing for the NEET spend an average of two years to achieve a successful rank in the exam. Preparation for the competitive NEET exam at home without being a part of a formal coaching institute comes with a lot of effort and diligence. It is not a simple job, and it takes full commitment and hard work of students to get the rank they desire. Students who have enrolled in coaching courses are now transitioning to online classes for their queries.



There are various online learning apps and portals which are available for students that provide virtual lectures; study material of every subject, mock test, sample papers, etc. Education technology or Ed Tech existing firms and startups are coming in to fill in the gap. Globally online coaching has evolved to be successful and, in many cases, the first choice for learners keeping the current scenario in mind. Some of the major Ed Tech platforms in the country are also offering free access to their online applications and their crash courses for the NEET aspirants.



Here are some important NEET preparation tips that students should include while studying online:



1. The very first step is to understand that time is precious and that a slight waste of time will have an everlasting impact. As far as school examinations, assessments and assignments are concerned, everything has to be integrated into the NEET planning plan at home.



2. A thorough analysis of the syllabus is a prerequisite to crack the NEET test. Also, if you know the NEET 2020 syllabus well, you can study for the NEET exam at home without any problems. The NEET syllabus is based on the NCERT textbooks. Having a mind map of the syllabus would be useful to keep the planning of the NEET exam on track. Keeping a track of the syllabus would help you to acknowledge your weak and strong areas and it could also help you determine the topics that would require more time and effort.



3. It is important to make sure that whenever you are taking an online lecture you have a notebook to jot down the important points. Writing down the vital points will help you to remember the important information and it would also make good revision points. For better understanding, you can also record those lectures and watch them later. You might find out the information you would have missed by chance.



4. While studying at home there could be various disturbances that could hamper your preparation. It is important to make sure that you do not get distracted. Make efficient use of whichever device you are using to study with full concentration. While studying, isolate yourself from social media, messages, calls, etc.



5. While studying at home, it is important to pick the right time when there won’t be any disturbances from the family members. Occupy a room for yourself whenever you sit down to study and make sure that there is enough silence to concentrate. A distraction-free environment will help you to concentrate better and it will be easy for you to learn faster.



6. It is important to take as many mock tests as possible. Taking mock tests will help you get clarity on the concepts you are through and the concepts in which you are lagging. Taking mock tests also enhances you to understand the language of questions. Solving mock tests often creates the habit of answering the questions in the given time.



7. Last but not least, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Do not undermine your health amidst the preparation of the exam. Keep taking breaks during the study hours. Getting enough sleep is very important. Good sleep can improve concentration and productivity and it also helps to rejuvenate your mind and body.