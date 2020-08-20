Actor Suniel Shetty Invests in Healthtech Startup That Pioneers in Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification

August 20, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Actor-producer Suniel Shetty has been known for his numerous movies. But it is his business side and smart investments that have made him one of the wise investors in the country.

Making yet another move the actor has recently invested an undisclosed amount in Kochi-based healthtech startup Vieroots Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd (VWS). The company is estimated to be valued at around 100 Crores and was officially registered in 2018.

What made Shetty invest in the company was the innovative thought behind it. “I could relate to the company's core values and innovative thought process in the wellness category hence the decision to invest."

The Wellness Management Using Epigenetic Science

It’s interesting to see how the wellness industry is transforming. Startups are coming with innovative ideas to transform people's lives and promote healthy living for the mind and body.

Doing something similar is Vieroots, founded by renowned wellness evangelist and bio-hacker Sajeev Nair.

They are pioneers in personalised lifestyle management using epigenetic science. The company also claim to provide world-class research-based products and services for people who aspire to live healthy and productive lives, with a specific focus on productive aging.

Epigenetics is still quite new in research but many studies show that epigenetic mechanisms play an important role in disease development. One's epigenetic pattern varies based on DNA, exercise, genes, diet, among other factors.

The aim of Nair’s startup is to reshape people’s lifestyles and introduce them to a blend of technology, innovation, modern and traditional wellness.

“Vieroots sees a world where people live long, healthy, and fulfilling lives by taking charge of their own bodies and minds. They offer a happy synergy between modern sciences, technology, and age-old wellness concepts thereby bringing forth innovations long-awaited in the wellness industry. Their key brand element is the continuum which depicts the regeneration and regression of life. I am positive that my association with the brand will boost its prospects,” said Shetty.

Three-Step Mehtod:

Epigenetic lifestyle modification is a three-step method that includes Viegenome test (a genetic predisposition test that analysis one's test on 200 health parameters), Vieroots app - Epilimo, and a detailed personalised lifestyle modification plan.

How does the process help? One gets each and every information about the diseases they might have inherited from their ancestors. Which helps one make the required alterations in their lifestyle and also be cautious of the possible health hazards. The app also uses AI and robotics to create a report.

Shetty's Passion and Investment:

Shetty has always been passionate about health and fitness, hence becoming part of this company adds real value as he genuinely believes in the vision of the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr Suniel Shetty on board to drive the live long and grow young movement which is a critical juncture for the wellness industry. We feel that the market has huge prospects to get bigger amidst the looming health uncertainties. Co-morbidity causing lifestyle diseases and pandemics tell us to place more emphasis on disease prevention, and enhance the community’s herd immunity,” said Nair.

Suniel Shetty in the past has invested in a casting company FTC, the fitness app FITTR, Sai Estate Management, and Skills Institute’s (SEMSI). His startup Beardo launched a range of men’s grooming products and had raised $0.5 million from Venture Catalyst followed by approximately $8-10 million from Marico Ltd.

An interesting thing about his startsups and investments is that he promotes and puts his money in what he believes and passionately follows.