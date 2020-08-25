Startups Without Borders And Facebook Come Together To Help MENA-Based Migrant Entrepreneurs

August 25, 2020 2 min read

Startups Without Borders, a Cairo-based global platform that helps refugee and migrant entrepreneurs, has partnered with Facebook to launch Boost with Facebook, a training program to help 1,550 entrepreneurs and business owners recover from the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis.

The program is aimed at providing virtual session on digital marketing and relating skills to small and medium business (SMB) owners in the MENA region who have migrated from their countries of origin and have set up a startup business or an initiative in the Middle East or Europe. The curriculum is designed to address crucial business challenges triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Launching on September 1, 2020, the program is open to entrepreneurs based in Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Turkey, Iraq, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Italy, UK, and the Netherlands.

Featuring a Hyperboost series and live sessions at the Startups Without Borders Summit, Boost with Facebook will help startups and SMBs build and expand their network, access role models, and receive mentorship opportunities to solve the current challenges. The last phase of the training sessions will take place during the Startups Without Borders Summit 2020, which is set to take place on both online and offline platforms on November 14, 2020.

“We want to support the brave entrepreneurs who venture into new businesses while rebuilding their lives, by providing the tools and skills for them to face the challenges posed by the pandemic," said Valentina Primo, founder and CEO of Startups Without Borders. "We believe the Boost with Facebook program has the perfect tools to give a voice to the entrepreneurs that will undoubtedly become the legends of the future."

Applications can be sent in English and Arabic here.

